ED Raids 12 Locations in Punjab in Land 'Fraud' Case

Summary of this article
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 07 May carried out raids at several locations in Punjab and Chandigarh in connection with a money laundering investigation
The ED also searched premises linked to Nitin Gohal, who is accused of aiding builders that allegedly defaulted in payments of the GMADA
A connection between Gohal and Rajbir Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has been identified
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 07 May carried out raids at several locations in Punjab and Chandigarh in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged land fraud case involving builders and real estate firms, officials said.
According to officials, nearly a dozen of locations across Mohali and Chandigarh connected to the Suntec City project, Ajay Sehgal, ABS Townships, Altus Builders, Dhir Constructions, and their associates were searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The ED also searched premises linked to Nitin Gohal, who is accused of aiding builders that allegedly defaulted in payments of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and helping them secure political protection, ED officials added.
A connection between Gohal and Rajbir Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has been identified.
A video shows that during a raid at the residence of an IT professional in Kharar area of Mohali, a bag was thrown from the ninth floor of the building soon after ED officials reached the location. The bag was later picked up by a driver in a white vehicle, who attempted to flee from there. However, ED officials stationed at the spot gave chase and successfully apprehended him. The bag allegedly contained cash, amounting around Rs 21 lakh, though it has not been confirmed by the officials.
The accused is charged with fraud case in obtaining CLU (change of land use) licenses from GMADA. They are also alleged with cheating and collecting funds worth crores from the investors. The investigation remains active as authorities continue to examine the massive financial scam estimated to involve hundreds of crores of rupees.
(With Inputs from PTI)