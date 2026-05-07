ED Raids 12 Locations in Punjab in Land 'Fraud' Case

A video shows that during a raid at the residence of an IT professional in Kharar area of Mohali, a bag was thrown from the ninth floor of the building soon after ED officials reached the location. The bag was later picked up by a driver in a white vehicle, who attempted to flee from there. However, ED officials stationed at the spot gave chase and successfully apprehended him. The bag allegedly contained cash, amounting around Rs 21 lakh, though it has not been confirmed by the officials.