ED Raids Multiple Locations In Meghalaya In Money Laundering Case

ED raids multiple locations in Meghalaya over alleged GHADC fund diversion.
₹28.66 crore meant for Asanang constituency development allegedly misused.
Contractors Kubon Sangma and Nikseng Sangma reportedly transferred funds under Ismail Marak’s directions.
The Enforcement Directorate carried out searches across several locations in Meghalaya on Thursday as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation into alleged fund diversion at the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC). According to PTI, the operation marked the first set of raids undertaken by the agency’s Shillong sub-zonal office after it registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the state.
Officials told PTI that at least five premises in Tura, located in West Garo Hills district, were searched. The inquiry focuses on allegations that developmental works sanctioned for the Asanang constituency were not executed and that funds allocated for these projects were misappropriated.
PTI reported that out of a sanctioned amount of ₹28.66 crore, members of the committee, working with certain contractors, “diverted” and “misused” public funds in violation of established procedures. Investigators have noted specific instances in which 60 per cent of the approved funds were “irregularly” released in advance to contractors Kubon Sangma and Nikseng Sangma, contrary to the applicable rules.
Officials said the payments were made on the directions of one Ismail Marak. Multiple cheques were issued in the names of the two contractors, after which Kubon Sangma withdrew the entire sum and allegedly handed it over to Marak. Nikseng Sangma, they said, transferred his share directly to a bank account as instructed.
(With inputs from PTI)