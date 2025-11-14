ED Raids In Delhi-NCR, Jaipur In ₹900-Crore Cocaine Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted simultaneous searches in Delhi-NCR and Jaipur in a drug trafficking-linked money laundering case related to the seizure of over 80 kg cocaine, official sources said. The case is related to the confiscation of 82.53 kg of "high grade" cocaine worth around Rs 900 crore exactly a year back from the Janakpuri and Nangloi areas of the national capital by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).