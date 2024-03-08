Of Resilience And Perseverance: Account Of An Acid Attack Survivor

February 1, 2014, is a day forever etched into my memory. The day before, when my classmates in Class 11 gave a formal farewell to our seniors in Class 12, was a joyous occasion. The moments were captured in a group selfie, where I proudly stood at the centre, showcasing my glossy black hair. Little did I know that the next day, my peace would be shattered. As I headed to tuition, Riyaz Mama, my mother's cousin, pulled up in his car unexpectedly, persistently pestering me. Over the years, I had learned to avoid him. But on farewell day, he confronted me, brandishing a butcher's knife, demanding marriage.

After dragging me into the car, as I struggled, he resorted to a barber's razor, revealing an even darker side. The auto-locked car soon became a prison, and he poured a burning yellowish liquid, claiming it was a sugar solution, over me. In that split second, confusion clouded my senses as the substance touched my skin. The ensuing burn made me snap, my eyes shut, my face, arm and thigh engulfed in searing pain. With a knife at my throat and my hair in his grip, an unexpected surge of strength overcame me. In a moment of incredible strength, I pushed him away and he crumpled towards the door. Fumbling blindly with the acid dripping from my head to my eyes, I unlocked the car and tumbled out.