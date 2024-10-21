Surviving Acid Attack: Stories Of Pain, Perseverance And Happiness

Chhanv Foundation’s press conference on marking a decade of their campaign for acid attack survivors. The organisers highlight that despite various laws and regulations, incidents of acid attack in India continue to grow. There is a need for amplification of voices, better medical aid and government compensation to bring relief to acid attack and burn victims and hope for a better future on October 16,2024. Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

