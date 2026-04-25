Akshay Kumar Daughter Harassment Case: Arrest Made In Disturbing Online Game Incident

The incident, involving inappropriate messages during an online game, has raised fresh concerns about child safety and cybercrime risks.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar's Daughter Harassment Case Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Akshay Kumar's daughter's harassment case leads to an arrest by the Maharashtra Cyber Police.

  • Minor targeted during online game interaction with inappropriate messages from a stranger.

  • Case highlights rising cybercrime risks and the need for child online safety awareness.

Akshay Kumar's daughter's harassment case has seen a major development, with Maharashtra Cyber Police confirming that one person has been arrested in connection with the incident. The case involves inappropriate messages sent to the actor’s minor daughter while she was playing an online game, bringing attention back to the risks children face in digital spaces.

The matter had first come to light months ago when Akshay Kumar publicly shared the experience, describing how quickly a seemingly normal interaction turned uncomfortable.

Akshay Kumar's daughter harassment case: what happened during the online game

According to officials, the 13-year-old received messages from an unknown individual while playing a multiplayer online game. The interaction reportedly began with casual and polite exchanges before gradually becoming intrusive.

It was shared by Akshay earlier that the conversation took a disturbing turn when personal questions were asked, followed by an inappropriate request. The situation was handled promptly by the child, who exited the game and informed her mother.

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The actor had emphasised that the incident reflected how easily children could be targeted online, especially in environments where they interact with strangers.

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Maharashtra Cyber Police action in online harassment case

The Maharashtra Cyber Department confirmed the arrest following an investigation into the case. The development was shared by Additional Director General of Police Yashasvi Yadav, indicating that authorities had traced the accused after examining digital evidence.

The case highlights growing concerns around cyber safety for minors, particularly in gaming spaces where identity verification is limited and interactions remain largely anonymous.

Mortal remains of the three minor sisters, who died after allegedly jumping off the balcony of their ninth floor home, being carried after post-mortem procedure, in Ghaziabad, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. The minors were allegedly addicted to an online Korean game that involved a series of tasks, according to sources. - PTI
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While the arrest marks a significant step, it also underscores the need for awareness among parents and young users about online risks. The incident, which occurred in October 2025, continues to be cited as an example of how quickly online conversations can escalate into serious threats.

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