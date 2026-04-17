Jana Nayagan Leak Case: Freelance Editor Arrested As Main Accused, Two Others Held

Jana Nayagan leak row: The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has arrested three main accused, including a freelance assistant editor, for the online leak of the Vijay-starrer.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan leak case Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing arrested three main accused in Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan leak case.

  • Among the three, a freelance assistant editor is the main accused in the case.

  • All three have been produced before the Hon'ble Court and remanded to judicial custody

Jana Nayagan leak row latest update: State Cyber Crime Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police named a freelance editor as the main accused in the leak case. The team has also nabbed two more accused in the piracy crackdown. All three have been produced before the Hon'ble Court and remanded to judicial custody. Earlier, the police arrested six people in connection with the leak.

Jana Nayagan leak row latest update - X
Jana Nayagan Leak Row: Cyber Crime Department Arrests 6 People, 300 Links Removed

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tamil Nadu State Cyber Crime Wing arrests three more accused in Jana Nayagan leak case

The State Cyber Crime Wing has finally cracked Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan leak case. In a statement, the Cyber Crime Wing said it had arrested three more people. The statement read, "Following the six arrests of accused involved in the dissemination and uploading of the pirated content, three main accused are arrested," reported Mid-day.

It further revealed that the arrests were made based on a detailed technical analysis and examination of digital evidence.

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What police said about the arrest

The police shared, "The main accused was working as a freelance assistant editor for another movie. However, he unauthorisedly gained access to the reels of Jana Nayagan movie at the editing studio and stole it. The stolen data was then rendered into a movie and shared with the co-accused, leading to the circulation and wider dissemination of the pirated copies online."

The police also asked the public not to download, stream, or share the pirated content. "Any involvement in digital piracy, including forwarding or promoting such content, will invite strict legal consequences," the police said.

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