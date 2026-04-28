Jana Nayagan Leak: CCTV Operator Detained After Sharing Clips From Poll Duty Room

Summary of this article
Jana Nayagan leak case sees CCTV operator detained during Chennai poll duty.
Pirated clips shared from surveillance room spark fresh controversy around film.
Vijay starrer faces CBFC delays, piracy arrests and potential May release buzz.
The Jana Nayagan leak row has deepened after a CCTV operator on election duty in Chennai was detained for watching and circulating pirated clips of the unreleased film. The incident, which took place inside a surveillance room at Anna University, has added another layer to the film’s ongoing troubles.
Jana Nayagan leak case: What happened at Anna University
According to reports, the operator, identified as Yuvaraj, had been assigned surveillance duty during polling on April 23. While stationed in the control room, he was found watching the leaked version of Jana Nayagan and sharing visuals on social media.
Images and short clips of the activity were posted on his Facebook account, drawing attention soon after. It was later stated that he had been hired on a contract basis for the election assignment. Authorities detained him after the content surfaced online, raising concerns over both piracy and misuse of official infrastructure.
Piracy crackdown and earlier leak controversy
The incident follows the film’s major leak earlier this month, when an HD print of the Vijay-starrer appeared online ahead of its release. The leak had already prompted action from Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime officials, who reportedly arrested nine individuals, including key accused linked to the illegal distribution.
The film has also been caught in certification delays with the CBFC due to its politically sensitive content. Legal back-and-forth over certain scenes led to its postponement, with the makers eventually agreeing to submit it to a revising committee.
Meanwhile, disciplinary action was taken within the film industry as well. Editor Pradeep E Ragav was suspended by the association for working with an unauthorised freelance editor, though he was not directly accused of leaking the film.
Despite the setbacks, the project continues to generate buzz. Reports suggest that Jana Nayagan could be eyeing a theatrical release on May 8, although no official confirmation has been issued yet.