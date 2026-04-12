Jana Nayagan Leak Row: Tamil Nadu Police Probe Deepens, 21 Named

Summary of this article
Jana Nayagan leak row prompts Tamil Nadu Police probe, 21 individuals named.
Cyber crime teams tracking source, devices and digital trail of leaked footage.
Vijay’s final film faces piracy setback amid ongoing certification delays.
Jana Nayagan leak row has taken a serious turn, with the Tamil Nadu Police stepping in to investigate the unauthorised circulation of footage from Vijay’s unreleased film. The leak, which saw scenes and reportedly the full film appear online in high definition, has triggered legal action and industry-wide concern.
The cyber crime wing has now registered a case following a formal complaint from the film’s production team. The move signals a more aggressive response to what is being seen as a major piracy breach ahead of a high-profile release.
Tamil Nadu cyber crime probe into Jana Nayagan leak
The complaint was filed by the production controller of KVN Productions, who raised concerns about unlawful access and distribution of the film’s content. It was alleged that multiple individuals had downloaded, copied and shared the footage, causing significant financial and reputational damage.
As part of the complaint, it was stated that 21 persons have been named for their alleged involvement. Authorities have been urged to block the spread of the leaked material across digital platforms and secure evidence for further investigation.
Jana Nayagan piracy case raises industry concerns
The producers have also requested the seizure of devices believed to have been used in the offence, including phones, laptops and cloud storage systems. It has been indicated that efforts are underway to trace the full chain of circulation, identifying those responsible at every stage.
Police officials have confirmed that cyber forensic teams are now working to track the origin of the leak. Further action is expected as more details emerge.
Originally slated for a January release, Jana Nayagan faced delays due to certification issues. Directed by H Vinoth and featuring a prominent ensemble cast, the film carries added significance as Vijay’s final project before his full-time political shift, making the leak a critical setback.