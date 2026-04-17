Jana Nayagan Leak Row: DMK MP Questions Vijay Amid Piracy Scandal

Summary of this article
Jana Nayagan leak row turns political as DMK MP P. Wilson questions Vijay’s leadership.
Nine arrests made after HD film leak from editing studio breach.
CBFC issues and elections may delay film’s theatrical release further
The Jana Nayagan leak row has now moved beyond piracy concerns into the political arena, with sharp criticism directed at Thalapathy Vijay. The controversy intensified after a senior DMK leader publicly questioned the actor’s political ambitions in light of the film’s security breach.
Jana Nayagan leak row: DMK MP targets Vijay’s political claims
Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson weighed in on the incident, drawing a direct comparison between the leak and Vijay’s ability to lead. It was stated by him in a social media post that the actor had failed to protect his own film, raising doubts about his claim of safeguarding Tamil Nadu.
The remark comes at a time when Vijay is preparing to contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections under his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The overlap between cinema and politics has added a sharper edge to the ongoing debate.
Piracy case and arrests deepen Jana Nayagan controversy
The political comments follow a major piracy breach, where the film was leaked online in high-definition before receiving certification. Investigators have since revealed that a freelance assistant editor allegedly accessed raw footage from an editing studio and compiled it into a complete version.
The leaked copy quickly spread across piracy platforms, prompting swift action from authorities. So far, nine individuals have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody, with the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing continuing its probe.
The producers have also moved court, securing an interim order to block illegal streaming and broadcast of the film.
Certification issues and release uncertainty
Beyond the leak, Jana Nayagan is also facing hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification. Concerns raised over certain scenes led to a prolonged review process, forcing the makers to approach a revising committee.
With elections scheduled for April 23 and results expected on May 4, the film’s theatrical release is now likely to be pushed until after the political process concludes.