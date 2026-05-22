Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 7: Suriya-Starrer Sees Nearly 25% Drop; Crosses Rs 180 Crore Worldwide In First Week

Karuppu is a box office hit. It has crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide, according to makers.
Suriya's film opened to mostly positive reviews.
Despite the slowdown, it has crossed the Rs 113 crore mark in India.
Karuupu box office collection: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's film hit the cinemas on May 15, after a one-day delay. The fantasy action-drama had a great start at the box office. Though the collections witnessed a downward trend, it is already a mega blockbuster. It has crossed the Rs 113 crore mark in India in its first week. According to the makers, Karuppu has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark (gross) worldwide.
Karuppu box office collection Day 7
According to Sacnilk, the RJ Balaji-directed film earned Rs 15.50 crore on Day 1 and witnessed huge growth on Day 2 (Saturday), earning Rs 24.15. On Day 3 (Sunday), the film raked in Rs 28.35 crore, its highest single-day collection so far. On the first Monday (Day 4), the collection dropped, earning Rs 14.30 crore. Tuesday (Day 5) saw a further dip, collecting Rs 12.75 crore. On Day 6, it earned Rs 10.70 crore. On Day 7 (Thursday), Suriya-starrer saw 24.3% drop, collecting only Rs 8.10 crore across 5,140 shows with 30.5% occupancy.
The total India net collection of Karuppu stands at Rs 113.85 crore (Rs 131.82 crore gross).
Karuppu worldwide collection
Overseas, the film collected Rs 3 crore on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 57 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Karuppu stands at Rs 188.82 crore.
The film has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far and also Suriya's highest-grosser, beating his previous film Singam 2.
About Karuppu
RJ Balaji, who also starred in the film, co-wrote the screenplay with Rathna Kumar, Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, T. S. Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar. The film also stars Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy.
The film is about a deity, Vettai Karuppu, who disguises himself as a lawyer to fight against the exploitation of a young girl who needs a liver transplant.