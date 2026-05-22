Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 7: Suriya-Starrer Sees Nearly 25% Drop; Crosses Rs 180 Crore Worldwide In First Week

Karuupu box office collection: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's film hit the cinemas on May 15, after a one-day delay. The fantasy action-drama had a great start at the box office. Though the collections witnessed a downward trend, it is already a mega blockbuster. It has crossed the Rs 113 crore mark in India in its first week. According to the makers, Karuppu has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark (gross) worldwide.