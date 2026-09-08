Review of Mihira Sood's 'Courting Equality'

The strength of Courting Equality lies in the way it places landmark judgements within the larger social movements that shaped them. The cases are not treated as isolated milestones but as moments when women’s rights challenged existing institutional discrimination. The Mathura rape case becomes the first major turning point in this journey. The accused were acquitted because of the absence of physical injuries and the court’s interpretation of her lack of resistance as indicating consent. Sood shows how the judgement exposed flawed assumptions about rape, consent and women’s testimony. She also highlights how the open letter from four scholars sparked protests that strengthened the demand for legal reform.