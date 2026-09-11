At Trincas, Usha Uthup Sings To A Kolkata That Still Knows Every Word

Her association with Trincas goes back more than five decades. It was here that she made her live debut in 1969, beginning a relationship between singer and venue that has become part of Park Street folklore. Usha Uthup recalled that this was also where she would perform before a star-studded gathering: Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on one side, Uttam Kumar and Supriya Devi on the other, and many other luminaries all around. And this was also the place where she met her second husband.