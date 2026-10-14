Review Of ‘Clock Towers of India: Sentinels of Time’

Das acknowledges that the 150 towers in the book represent only part of India’s clock tower heritage. In some cases, he knew of a tower but could not find enough reliable information or photographs to document it properly. That admission also points to the larger value of the project. Many of these structures continue to stand in public view, yet their stories are gradually vanishing. Clock Towers of India: Sentinels of Time rescues some of those stories from disappearing into oblivion, showing how something as ordinary as a public clock can become a record of a city’s past.