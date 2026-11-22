Divya Dutta feels that the casting couch is not restricted to the entertainment industry.
The actress shared her perspective on Ramya Krishna's opinions about the casting couch existing in the entertainment industry.
Divya Dutta is being loved for her role in Last Man in Tower.
Recently, actress Ramya Krishnan went on record to say that casting couch continues to plague the industry and targets artists irrespective of gender. Actress Divya Dutta, who is known for speaking her mind on matters important to the film industry, feels that while no one can turn blind eye to this issue, it is unfair to target just the film industry.
In an exclusive interview with Outlook India, the Last Man In Tower actress gets candid about seeing the film industry evolve through her years of experience.
Divya Dutta opens up on casting couch
The Veer Zara actress shared her perspective and said the casting couch experience isn't limited to one industry. "It exists in every field which is a bit competitive, ambitious, or whatever you may say. Har jagah ache log bhi hote hain bure log bhi hote hain (Good and bad people exist everywhere). You can't tag a certain industry by saying that this is a reality that exists. It's a reality existing everywhere."
Divya Dutta's comment comes from the fact that she has spent more than three decades in the entertainment industry. She has seen several changes in how movies are made.
When asked about what has changed, Dutta, quips on a positive note, "Well, I think a lot has changed over time. We have proper scripts now. You have casting directors now, and the roles are way more layered."
Her sea of fans has loved her latest work in Last Man in Tower. When asked about what enticed her about the role, Divya said, "I have Manoj Bajpayee as my co-star, while Ben Rekhi directed it and Rana Daggubati is the producer. I think the story was something that needed to be told."
Divya Dutta on working with Manoj Bajpayee
Before the Last Man in Tower, Divya Dutta and Manoj Bajpayee did four movies: LOC: Kargil (2003), Veer-Zaara (2004), Special 26 (2013) and Traffic (2016). The actress revealed that she never shared screen space in any of these movies.
"You see, in the earlier four films that I did with him, we didn't share screen space. There was just the film Special 26 where we had half a shot. In that scene, I just saw him cross me, and that was it. I was wondering when I would be sharing screen space with him. He is a brilliant actor. In Last Man in Tower, the screen space is around Manoj Bajpayee and me throughout. It is nice to see him perform because your performance gets impacted by what you are seeing in front of you. However, as a human being, he is a fun person to be with", Dutta adds.