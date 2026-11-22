"You see, in the earlier four films that I did with him, we didn't share screen space. There was just the film Special 26 where we had half a shot. In that scene, I just saw him cross me, and that was it. I was wondering when I would be sharing screen space with him. He is a brilliant actor. In Last Man in Tower, the screen space is around Manoj Bajpayee and me throughout. It is nice to see him perform because your performance gets impacted by what you are seeing in front of you. However, as a human being, he is a fun person to be with", Dutta adds.