Manoj Bajpayee On His Role In Last Man In Tower: 'We Have Forgotten Emotional Values'

Manoj Bajpayee's Last Man in Tower is streaming on Zee5.
The actor has always taken up challenging roles in his career.
Last Man in Tower depicts how, in today's times, emotional values have been forgotten.
Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani and Divya Dutta's film, Last Man in Tower, is streaming on Zee5 after its theatrical release. Directed by Ben Rekhi, the film has received widespread appreciation for its storytelling and power-packed performances. The movie showcases human behaviour and the complexities of Mumbai's redevelopment.
Manoj Bajpayee elaborates on his character in Last Man in Tower
For Manoj Bajpayee, taking on challenging roles has remained central to his growth. He has always experimented with diverse roles and narratives that don't limit him to a typical image. Elaborating on the same, the actor spoke about the loss of emotional values.
"Last Man in Tower is a story about a person, but at its heart, it is a story about greed and how, in today's time, we have gradually forgotten the importance of emotional values. Money, material comforts, and the pursuit of a better lifestyle have taken precedence over relationships and the values that once held us together," he said.
The Last Man in Tower explores how human behaviour gets influenced by greed
The movie is based on Aravind Adiga's 2011 bestselling novel with the same name. The actor added that the story is relevant because it reflects the realities of the world we live in today.
"Material gains often overshadow empathy, compassion, and our sense of community. That is what the film is essentially about.”
The actor doesn't like to confine his image to a particular genre. He likes to embrace his characters and push his creative limits. This helps him discover new dimensions in his performances. His role in Last Man in Tower has let him explore his creative side through a thought-provoking storyline. For Bajpayee, every role is an opportunity to explore his untapped potential.
About Pyre
Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media has backed the film, which examines the tough decisions people face and the emotional importance of home when personal beliefs clash with collective aspirations. The trailer showcases Bajpayee as Yogesh Mishra, a retired teacher.
He refuses to leave his Mumbai home. The other members of the housing society agree to sell their flats for redevelopment, but Manoj's character is shown as someone who wants to stay in the apartment where he has spent many years and made endless memories.
As seen, his decision puts him against Sangita Puri, played by Divya Dutta. She wants the redevelopment deal to go ahead, as she thinks her son will get a good future.