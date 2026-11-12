The Changing Language of Stone: Review Of ‘tea and tombs—poems on Hyderabad’

What lasts then? Nothing really stands still, except perhaps stone. But things do change and survive. Language transforms itself and becomes different from what it was. In a stirring poem, ‘Dakhni Refuses Retirement’, the poet notes wryly like a sociologist, while critiquing the world of academia itself – ‘The problem is that scholars/ mistake language from grammar./Language is not grammar/ Language is gossip./Language is flirtation./Language is bargaining./Language is insult’. Dakhni with all its humour will ‘probably survive the conferences too’. And yet, Urdu is neglected, and with its reduced utility, entire ways of seeing start fading away. The flavour of the day however remains multilingual – English for dinner and pasta, but conversation with grandmother is in a different language. At the same time, the last Persian calligrapher’s fingers have also aged and cannot keep up with metro trains and delivery apps. The city survives, not because of rules and institutions, but because people keep conversing with each other, where ‘strangers continuously interpret one another’. Exchange is the basis of existence. To exist is enough, and change is inherent to the enterprise of survival.