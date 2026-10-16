Outside The Centre: The Diverse Spectrum Of Indian Poetry In English

It took me many readings to internalise Jejuri, a fine work in its own right. I was the child of cloudy skies and swelling waters of the Nila. The Arabian Sea climbed the ladder of my DNA during the tides. Reading Jayanta Mahapatra and Kolatkar side by side, I wondered whether Indian poetry contained more than one centre of experience. Wasn’t it the same merciless tropical sun and weary dust that illuminated and blew through the poems of Kolatkar and Jayanta Mahapatra? I wondered whether the rest of India wrote poetry in English at that time. How was the history of their writing documented? In the absence of evidence by way of publications or photographs, who could prove they wrote poems and they too were legitimate poets? I have heard it said that my aunt, Sarojini Devi, fondly called Violet, an alumna of Fergusson College, Pune in the early 1940s, wrote poetry in her diary. There’s no proof but belief.