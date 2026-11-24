One imagines a collection of poems themed around walks to be random, circuitous, perhaps, even romantic. Nothing, therefore, quite prepares the reader for the pithiness of Maitreyee B. Chowdhury’s latest collection of poems, I Walk Instead (Red River); its steely, often ironic visual gaze, and its single-minded verbal sharpness. The syntactic completeness of the title ‘I Walk Instead’ is embedded in a semantic context that clamours for clarification—walk instead of doing what? Is the prayer-like labour of walking being undertaken as spiritual quest, as an act of defiance, or is it an easier alternative to something far more demanding? Some resolution arrives via the poet’s preface to the collection where roads lead to “places where you weren’t supposed to be in”. Within a hegemonic culture of gatekeeping, the streets, we are reminded, are democratically accessible to all. In understanding walking as such a choice made against institutional practices of exclusion, the politics of the collection begins to make sense.