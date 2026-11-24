In understanding walking as a choice made against institutional practices of exclusion, the politics of the collection begins to make sense.
The point-blank realism of these poems is startling.
I Walk Instead performs empathy of narration by according centre stage to the marginalised.
One imagines a collection of poems themed around walks to be random, circuitous, perhaps, even romantic. Nothing, therefore, quite prepares the reader for the pithiness of Maitreyee B. Chowdhury’s latest collection of poems, I Walk Instead (Red River); its steely, often ironic visual gaze, and its single-minded verbal sharpness. The syntactic completeness of the title ‘I Walk Instead’ is embedded in a semantic context that clamours for clarification—walk instead of doing what? Is the prayer-like labour of walking being undertaken as spiritual quest, as an act of defiance, or is it an easier alternative to something far more demanding? Some resolution arrives via the poet’s preface to the collection where roads lead to “places where you weren’t supposed to be in”. Within a hegemonic culture of gatekeeping, the streets, we are reminded, are democratically accessible to all. In understanding walking as such a choice made against institutional practices of exclusion, the politics of the collection begins to make sense.
Teeming with the marginalised—washerman, ironing man, streetside prostitute, by-lane artist, migrant labour, peasant, streetlight transgender, roadside sadhu, random pujari, boatman, and street dogs and cats, I Walk Instead is an ode to the grit and the hope of India’s streets and the life that they inspire and contain. Inviting us to participate not so much in the meta/physical act of walking as in the gaze that mindful walking endows us with, the book takes us through various spaces across the country—highways, bazaars, historical ruins, burning ghats, musty eateries, cheap hotels—drawing our attention to the vulnerable yet robust Indian streetscape.
I Walk Instead performs empathy of narration by according centre stage to the marginalised, the dispossessed, the invisible and the unseen—mostly, by giving them a name and a voice. There are poems devoted to Ajay, the Parrot Seller; Dasharath, the Nimboo Soda Maker; Kalicharan, the ironing man... The collection as a whole addresses neglect—the neglect of life, both human and non-human.
Nature, in the frame of these poems, enlivens from mere background to defining presence: “the magnolia down the road/suddenly breaking into bloom/and the thousand and one smells,/that sing to you from a distance—/lilac, mauve and white” (‘Summer in Colaba’). The landscape, both rural and urban, is narrated into animation through a language that, in its rich symbolism, attempts to capture the play of staticity and movement. In ‘Romance’ for instance, a poem all of seven lines, a flock of mynahs rising into the sky silhouettes a young couple “newly shy”. With its deliberate juxtaposition of the tactile movement of the rising birds with the chromatic movement of the blush rising in the couple’s cheeks, the poem imbues an ordinary moment with rare poetry.
The point-blank realism of these poems is startling. From the beginning, they insist on telling us things as they are and yet, kneaded into this telling is a lifetime of craft. Chowdhury’s lens is cinematic—it obscures and illuminates by turns, and is adroitly versed in the flamboyance of telling a story. What gives a wholesome freshness to I Walk Instead is this aesthetic and emotional investment in narration. Each poem here is a story that justifies its claim to poetry in the f/act of being narrated with geometric precision.
Chowdhury approaches language with the caution that only good poets employ. Often a terse understatement marks her style, a toning down of vision like an abrupt dimming of the light which, in all its abruptness and brevity, gives her poems a longer afterplay in the imagination. Given the distance that Chowdhury struggles to preserve between herself and her poetic subjects, she is an apt reader of life’s irony that manifests itself routinely in her poems.
In ‘A Dead Body in Baghbazar Ghat’ for instance, the ritual keepers of the ghat are “waiting to die with those already dead” while in ‘The Narmada Parikrama’, Piyush, the washerman, washes away his sins in one day while, according to the government guide, the stipulated time taken to wash away one’s sins is “three years, three months and thirty-one days”.
As literature, I Walk Instead performs the social justice of directing the narrative gaze on the proletariat with dignity and respect. Foraying into the crevices of both personal and historical memory, I Walk Instead, with its appetite for curiosity, its succinct, almost intuitive recognition of wonder, and its ceaseless urge to seek the epiphanous in life’s mundanity, reminds us of what good poetry can achieve—disturb and unsettle with pleasure while leading us to appreciate the sagacity and shimmer of language anew.
(Basudhara Roy teaches English at Karim City College, Jamshedpur, and is the author of four collections of poems, the latest being A Blur of a Woman.)