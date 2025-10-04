A Question of Pedestrians' Rights

Shimla town is fast losing its enduring culture of walking with “umbrella and jacket” and its old-world pedestrians' grace has been rudely compromised.

A
Ashwani Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shimla town is fast losing its enduring culture of walking with “umbrella and jacket”
Shimla town is fast losing its enduring culture of walking with “umbrella and jacket” Photo: Shutterstock
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Himachal Pradesh High Court has flagged Shimla’s fading walking culture, citing unchecked traffic and poor civic management.

  • Residents lament the loss of the town’s pedestrian-friendly charm, now replaced by congestion, honking, and pollution.

  • With over 1.18 lakh registered vehicles and inadequate parking, Shimla faces a crisis over whether its heart belongs to walkers or wheels.

Wearing a rugged jacket, a traditional Himachal cap marking his roots, and a bag slung casually over his shoulder carrying a few essentials, particularly notable among them an umbrella—a vignette of Shimla's walking culture, Ishwar Verma, 74, a retired Deputy Controller of Himachal Pradesh University, is a familiar face on the mall during morning walks. As the day begins, one can spot a few more unmissable walking legends such notably Rati Ram Verma, the 90-plus retired Director General of Police who also sports an umbrella and a traditional Pahari cap; V.P. Mohan, a former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests; and Chetan Singh, former Director, Institute of Advanced Study.

B.S. Malhans, a noted conservationist who has since moved to Chandigarh, was once a familiar figure on Shimla streets, strolling in his soberly stitched “sadri” (jacket) and long umbrella—a badge of the town’s gentle pace of life.

The number grows as one counts veterans—retired professionals, teachers, doctors, public servants, army, police, civilians, and prominent citizens—all icons reminding one of an era when no vehicles were allowed to invade the sanctity of the mall and its connected stretches, the city’s core.

Things have drastically changed, and there are fears they could deteriorate further. The pedestrian-friendly environment is the biggest casualty.

Early this month, when the Himachal Pradesh High Court raised its concern about Shimla town fast losing its enduring culture of walking with “umbrella and jacket,” many agreed with the sentiment that Shimla’s old-world pedestrians' grace has been rudely compromised.

Related Content
Related Content
Relief work in Himachal Pradesh | - PTI |
Unbridled Development And Climate Change Push Shimla To The Brink 

BY Ashwani Sharma

The High Court bench of Chief Justice G.S. Sandhawalia and Justice Ranjan Sharma, while hearing a PIL, took note of Shimla’s worsening state, its crumbling civic amenities, vehicular congestion, chaotic traffic and haphazard parking, which make citizens face daily ordeals. The bench, visibly upset with the prevailing environment and issues such as the increased number of vehicles on the sealed road, observed that Shimla is losing its charm and the culture of walking with an "umbrella and jacket."

Now, the town is being pushed to the same stage as Mussoorie, with traffic creeping even onto sealed roads. Therefore, there is an urgent, almost desperate call to reclaim Shimla’s fading charm. The Court directed the state’s Home Secretary and Shimla SSP to file a status report that should detail the number of sealed-road passes issued, the rates charged, their purpose, and the categories of persons to whom these were issued.

Sambhav Bhasin, the petitioner in the case, had drawn the High Court's attention to the issue of garbage management in the town and cleanliness on the public roads. He had raised concerns about haphazard parking as well as the two-wheelers.

The question here is: Does the heart of Shimla, where pedestrians’ rights are well defined, belong to the walkers or the wheels?

“I remember the time when we used to be scolded by city veterans like Rakeshwar Lall Sood, a close relative, for venturing on the Mall with chappals. The Mall had such a sacred reputation that it was washed down at least once a day during the British era."

Most of Shimla is in a state of progressive disrepair. - Ashwani Sharma
Unplanned Development Extracts Heavy Price From Shimla

BY Ashwani Sharma

There was a time when children walked to school—climbing from Annandale to Jakhu or trudging up from the lower slopes to Lakkar Bazar, their chatter filling the crisp morning air. Now, Sood laments, those scenes have vanished, replaced by snaking rows of honking vehicles racing through Shimla’s narrow roads to drop children at their classes.

The children going to school were used to climbing the pedestrian paths from Annandale to Jakhu or trekking from the downhill Shimla localities to Lakkar Bazar. Sood says, “Those scenes have totally vanished. Now, morning hours can shock everyone, with the long rows of honking vehicles racing on narrow Shimla roads to drop children off at their classes—increasing congestion and pollution.”

This is not limited to just one stretch of the town but has extended to restricted zones and sealed portions of Mall Road. The privileged class, including MLAs, who are allotted accommodation at the old Metropole hotel, park their cars on the Mall near Rock Sea Hotel and Willow Bank next to Oberoi Clarkes.

Official records from three different sources—Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Shimla (Urban) and Shimla (Rural)—registering motor authorities put the number of vehicles in Shimla over 1.18 lakh, most of them motorcars.

The actual volume of vehicles on the move, including those pouring in daily from nearby urban belts, is believed to be many times higher, admits a traffic official.

The parking facility is far from adequate, a stark contrast to the days when Shimla’s roads were meant for leisurely walks. “Today, speeding cars can be seen crammed into every possible corner or spilling over onto the pedestrian paths,” Ishwar Verma points out.

Shimla-Parwanoo route: Court raps NHAI over unsafe road conditions - Shutterstock
No Toll On Ill-maintained Shimla-Parwanoo Road, High Court Tells NHAI 

BY Ashwani Sharma

Official data available suggests that the number of registered vehicles in the town is approximately 1.18 lakh, with the highest number of motorcars. Yet, the total number of moving vehicles, or those entering Shimla from urban belts, excluding the tourist vehicles, could be manifold, admits a traffic official.

Haphazard and illegal parking near the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex has turned the road loop towards the US Club, Masshi Wali Kotkhi, and the army residential area into a choke point, leaving no space for pedestrians, particularly during evening hours.

Even as the Court has fixed the next hearing for October 10, the core issue worrying most citizens is how Shimla is changing from a celebrated “walkers' paradise’ to a multi-vehicle circuit.

“Sitting in Bombay, I vividly recall my four-decade-old memories when I first visited Shimla in connection with a theatre project. When I recently visited the hill town for my play at the Gaiety Theatre, I was enraged to see how vehicles had overgrown Shimla’s carrying capacity. It is deeply frustrating,” says Narinder Sachar, a seasoned theatre and film actor.

Heavy rainfall in Shimla - | Photo: PTI
Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

BY Ashwani Sharma

Although vehicles are banned on the core Mall Road to preserve its character and maintain the walking culture, the stretch from Chotta Shimla to Chalet Crossing, and further up to the Ridge arch and HPTDC lift, is routinely congested with traffic. 

The Ridge, a sprawling space in the heart of Shimla, is frequently used for hosting regular exhibitions, sales fests, food shows, and mega events, which invariably obstruct pedestrian/tourist movement and block the valley side of Shimla. 

Will traffic chaos, congestion, blaring noise and the encroachment on citizens' rights totally erode the soul of Shimla’s protected spaces soon?

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja Aims To Capitalise On Unbeaten Century

  2. Kohli, Rohit Set To Return As India's Squad For Australia Series To Be Out On Oct 4

  3. India Vs Pakistan Preview, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W Look To Continue Dominance Amid Diplomacy Row

  4. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Snake Enters During India Women's Training Session In Colombo

  5. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2: IND Reach 448/5 At Stumps, Lead By 286 Runs Against WI In Ahmedabad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CPI (M) Reaches Out To Hindu Groups, Choosing Pragmatism Over Ideology In Kerala Politics

  2. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  3. Day In Pics: October 03, 2025

  4. SIT Says Journalist Rajiv Pratap Died in Drunken Road Accident, Family Alleges Foul Play

  5. Walking with Gandhi: Feminist Footsteps In A Conflicted World

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  4. Kantara Chapter 1: Prabhas, Yash, Jr NTR And Others Hail Rishab Shetty Starrer; Call It 'Masterpiece'

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  2. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

  3. Indonesia School Collapse: Three More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Eight

  4. Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Feet

  5. Direct Flights Between India And China To Resume At The End Of The Month

Latest Stories

  1. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

  2. Manipur Security Forces Arrest Four Militants, Including Self-Styled Chief Of Kuki Outfit

  3. Putin Looks Forward To India Visit, Calls For Easing Trade Imbalance

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Beats Param Sundari

  5. AS Roma 0-1 Lille, UEFA Europa League: Penalty Hero Berke Ozer Denies Serie A Club

  6. Japan LDP leadership Vote May Bring First Woman Or Youngest Prime Minister

  7. Lost And Found Histories Of India: Museums Of Microhistories And Memory

  8. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps