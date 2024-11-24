‘Harmony In Hues’ At Shimla’s Gaiety Theatre

Snow-laden Himalayan peaks, towering cedars, magical skies, breathtaking sunrises and sunsets, uneven pathways passing through green meadows with purple flowers, free-flowing rivers, the Christ Church of Shimla and wooden houses—the room was full of 70 breathtaking acrylic paintings at Shimla’s iconic Gaiety Theatre. Garima Lohumi, a young MBA graduate, showcased her art at an exhibition titled ‘Harmony in Hues’ from November 15-17.
Lohumi, a self-taught artist from Shimla, specialises in painting breathtaking landscapes of the Himalayas spanning across different seasons. She started painting from an early age. From her ancestral sprawling cottage at Lower Kaithu in Shimla—that is close to the Annadale forest catchment—all she could see were the tall cedars and the Himalayan peaks. That inspired her to capture nature in her paintings.
Living in the Himalayan settings and viewing towering cedars gracefully enhancing beauty of Shimla’s Annandale forest catchment, next to her, Garima Lohumi, could have never asked for more from the nature’s purest form—the art of painting. For her maiden exhibition, the venue to showcase these breathtaking couldn’t have been more apt—the 1887-built heritage cultural complex. Here, creativity and passion blend seamlessly and it provides a perfect platform for expression of art and creativity.
“I started by painting the serenity of diverse landscapes around two years back. Each stroke of my brush is, in fact, a tribute to the snow-laden peaks, the greenery, and the mountain's golden meadows. Whether it is the vibrant hues of autumn, the misty monsoon, or the breathtaking beauty of sunrise and sunset, my work is filled with splendour of the Himalayas,” says Lohumi.
Unlike conventional exhibitions, Harmony in Hues offered a mix of art that extended beyond traditional canvas paintings. Visitors were treated to an array of art pieces like epoxy-coated key rings, fridge magnets and wall hangings, exclusive art prints on T-shirts, hoodies, mobile phone covers and other showpieces. These innovative pieces complemented her primary works on canvas, her versatility and her creative vision.
“Sometime, people don’t have space to put-up art works and paintings at homes or offices. There is also an issue of cost affordability. So, I chose to offer to them a range of products that had my artwork,” says Lohumi. “Her artwork is a reflection of the natural beauty of the Himalayas” says Anchal Arya, one of the visitors.
Pankaj Lalit, the director of department of Language, Art and Culture (LAC) says: “Garima’s skilful use of brush and colours brought each landscape to life, making her works a visual delight. The variety in themes, coupled with her distinct style, created an exhibition that resonated deeply with art enthusiasts and nature lovers alike”.
What has really added to her profile is her reach to art lovers abroad. When she posted her work on Instagram, she got business offers from countries like Qatar, Canada and South Africa.
Along with replicating landscapes on canvases, Lohumi is also passionate about nature conservation. “I am a nature lover and love animals. In my own way, I am taking initiatives to preventing degradation of environment and promoting welfare of animals,” says Lohumi.
As a child, it was Sanat Chatterjee, the noted painter who also lived in Kaithu, who introduced Lohumi to brushes, colour palettes and canvases.
Chatterjee’s son, Him, is the head of Department of Visual and Performing Art and the Himachal Pradesh University. Commenting on how Gaiety Theatre has emerged as a vibrant hub for creative professionals, painters and artists to showcase their work, he says: “Gaiety has two distinct features—first, its rich history spanning the British era, and its significance, both pre-and post-independence. The theatre is seeing a revival to reclaim its old glory. The second unique aspect is its unmatched footfall. No other venue or art centre attracts as many visitors as Gaiety does on a regular basis. Artists from all over the country, budding and established, strive to exhibit their art at Gaiety.”
Soon after the conclusion of Lohumi’s exhibition, the Gaiety Theatre, which also houses the Lalit Kala Art Gallery, hosted two more painting exhibitions in quick succession featuring a dozen artists.