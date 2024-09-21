The Nostalgic Charm Of Water In Shimla

Tikender Singh Panwar, the former Deputy Mayor of Shimla and a dedicated conservationist, speaking at the event highlighted how the British utilized Shimla judiciously during the summers, retreating from the hills in winter. This practice wasn't merely due to the cold or snow, but rather a recognition that prolonged stays would strain the tranquil hill station and lead to the over-exploitation of its natural resources. The population size was capped at 30,000 for Shimla, he underlined a historic fact.

But, the rain last night was more than just a meteorological event. It was a reminder of Shimla’s enduring relationship with water—a relationship steeped in history and reverence. The rain brought with it not only a sense of renewal but also a gentle nudge to remember and respect the town's water heritage.