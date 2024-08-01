Landslides A Regular Affair In The Fragile Himalayas Of Himachal, Uttarakhand

Shimla was shaken by the news about the Shiv Bhawdi Mandir tragedy, just a day before India celebrated its 76th Independence Day. The massive landslide in the town's serene Summerhill locality, next to the historic Viceregal Lodge, wiped out 20 lives, seven of them belonging to one family. All of them were devotees of Lord Shiva and incidentally were at the temple (Shiv Bhawdi mandir) for the last day of the auspicious ‘Shravan’ month to worship Lord Shiva.