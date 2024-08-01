The Family Health Centre in Meppadi, Wayanad, now transformed into a makeshift hospital, is overwhelmed with the harrowing aftermath of the landslide. The air is thick with grief as families, stricken with despair, gather in a vigil of sorrow, waiting for the return of their loved ones' remains. Inside, the chilling sight of bodies, wrapped in sheets, is a grim reminder of the tragedy that has unfolded. After the inquest, bodies are being moved to the nearby Community Hall, where family members are brought in to undergo the painful process of identifying their loved ones. The Higher Secondary School in Meppadi, adjacent to the Community Hall, serves as a sombre gathering place for those who survived, desperately seeking news of the missing and clinging to faint hope amidst the chaos. Approximately 500 survivors are at the camp, their homes vanished and their loved ones missing.
Hundreds of volunteers work tirelessly alongside police officers, managing the crowded streets to ensure ambulances can pass swiftly. The relief camps are steeped in sorrow. Nearly everyone there has lost someone close—a son, daughter, husband, wife, father, mother, friend, or neighbour. The unbearable agony of waiting for news about the recovery of loved ones’ remains pervades the atmosphere, making time seem to stretch unbearably.
Rescue operations continue even after 48 hours, with efforts concentrated in Chooralmala and Mundakkai, where bodies are still being recovered. The mist-shrouded mountains, soaked in relentless rain, oscillate between a deceptive calm and a menacing rage, making the rescue efforts perilous and challenging. The landscape, both beautiful and terrifying, reflects the sombre mood of the disaster's aftermath, as the community grapples with the scale of their loss and the uncertainty of the days ahead.
As each ambulance arrives, the eyes of those gathered follow, searching with trembling hope and fear for any sign of their dear ones, though many have already resigned themselves to the worst. The camp is filled with heart-wrenching stories of those who have lost almost their entire families. The actual death toll is feared to be much higher than official records as an equal or greater number are still missing.
At the relief camp at the Higher Secondary School in Meppadi, we met Haritha and Satish, whose 13-year-old son, Aswin, is missing. They have three children, including Aswin, with a younger son and daughter also at the camp. Along with Aswin, nine members of their family are missing. Haritha's mother and her mother's sister are also among those unaccounted for.
Another couple, Shashi and Sakunthala, survived the devastating landslide but lost 12 family members, including Sakunthala's sister, her sister's husband, his brother, wife, and daughter. Sakunthala is overwhelmed and unable to fully recall the harrowing night. She only knows that when she was rescued and brought to the relief camp, none of her family members accompanied her—they had all vanished. Sakunthala and Shashi are waiting anxiously to be called by volunteers to identify the mortal remains of their loved ones, a call that has yet to come.
Pandiyamma, who migrated to Kerala from Tamil Nadu in her childhood, has lived in Wayanad for 40 years. She lost her mother, brother, brother's wife, and three children. The only survivor in her brother's family is an eight-year-old boy. All of them were in Mundakkai, the epicentre of the landslide. Pandiyamma and her husband, who live in another village, are left with nothing to do but wait, consumed by grief and uncertainty.
The relief camps are filled with such countless stories of sorrow, shock and loss. Families huddle together, grappling with the trauma of losing their homes and loved ones. Every face bears the weight of anguish, with some barely able to comprehend the scale of their tragedy. Parents cling to their children, relieved that they are alive yet haunted by the absence of others. Elderly people sit quietly, their eyes vacant, overwhelmed by the suddenness of their loss and the uncertainty of the future. Conversations are hushed, often interrupted by tears, as survivors share their experiences, each story more heartbreaking than the last. In these camps, the true scale of the disaster becomes evident, as each individual account adds to the collective tragedy of the community.
As of July 31st at 7 PM, 167 deaths have been confirmed. Among the deceased, 96 have been identified by their relatives, and the bodies have been released to the families. A total of 219 survivors who were injured have been admitted to various hospitals. According to the Chief Minister, 1,592 people were rescued from the landslide-affected areas of Chooralmala and Mundakkai. Additionally, 1,300 people who were stranded and isolated have also been rescued. A total of 82 relief camps have been established in the district, accommodating 8,000 survivors. A small bridge connecting the isolated villages on the other side of the river in Mundakkai was constructed in a day with the support of army personnel, which expedited the rescue operations. Another larger bridge is under construction and is expected to be completed within the next 24 hours.
For the local residents, the magnitude of the tragedy is far greater and more profound than those outside Wayanad can comprehend. The exact number of missing people has yet to be determined. Media personnel have found it extremely challenging to travel to Chooralmala and Mundakkai due to overcrowded roads, which create obstacles for the swift movement of rescue and relief workers. The district administration is repeatedly urging civilians, especially from other districts, not to travel to Wayanad at this time as the best assistance they can offer is to keep the roads clear for ambulances, rescue teams, and vehicles transporting food and relief supplies.
Amidst the despair and sorrow, Wayanad has been overwhelmed with an outpouring of love and support. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a donation of five crores to aid the victims of the landslide. Collection centres have been established across Kerala for collecting relief materials, and social media is flooded with calls for donations of food, clothes, blankets, sanitary napkins, and other essentials. Volunteers at various collection centres across the state are preparing kits that include essential items to help rebuild lives, such as coats, clothes, blankets, rice, and groceries. With vehicle movement to Wayanad restricted, people are being instructed to follow the guidelines provided by the District Collectors of Wayanad and Kozhikode. Contributions to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) are pouring in, with social media campaigns voluntarily promoting donations. Kerala has a rich history of resilience; during the floods of 2018 and the massive landslides of 2019 and 2021, the state demonstrated an enormous capacity to unite and overcome adversity.