Wayanad Landslides LIVE Updates: Tragedy Batters Kerala As 143 People Killed, Hundreds Missing

Wayanad Landslides LIVE Updates: At least 143 bodies have been recovered while 186 people have reportedly sustained injuries reportedly after a series of landslides struck the hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district. In other news, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who were scheduled to meet with the families affected by the tragedy on Wednesday, postponed their visit to Wayanad.

Outlook Web Desk
31 July 2024
31 July 2024
Weather tragedy hits Kerala's Wayanad | PTI
Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's live news blog on Kerala’s Wayanad landslides. Kerala Health Department has said that the death toll in the Wayanad landslides has risen to 143. Besides, 186 people have aslo sustained injuries, after a series of landslides struck the hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district. Reportedly, over 50 bodies were recovered from the Chaliyar river many kilometers downstream, which are being kept at the Government Hospital in Nilambur. Besides, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who were scheduled to meet with the families affected by the tragedy on Wednesday, postponed their visit to Wayanad. With the Kerala government declaring a two-day state mourning, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to come together to rebuild destroyed livelihoods, similar to what they did after the 2018 floods in the state. Rescue efforts are underway as the Army has deployed 200 soldiers from the Defence Security Corps and a medical team to assist with the rescue operations. Additionally, two helicopters from the Air Force Station in Sulur have been dispatched to aid in the efforts. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that 45 camps have been set up in Wayanad, with more than 3000 people being rehabilitated.
Wayanad Weather LIVE: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert For 2 Days, Heavy Rainfall Predicted On Aug 2

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an ‘orange’ alert in Wayanad and neighbouring districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 31 and August 1. IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall for August 2. “Strong surface winds with speeds reaching 30-40 gusting to 50 kmph are likely to prevail occasionally over Kerala on July 30 and 31,” the IMD said.

Wayanad Tragedy News LIVE: Bengal Guv Bose Reaches Calicut To Facilitate Rescue Ops

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose reached Kerala's Calicut on Tuesday night to take stock of the relief work underway in Wayanad, where a series of landslides left at least 143 people dead and 186 injured, the Raj Bhavan said.

In a post on "X", it also said that Bose has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the rescue operations.

"Governor Bose has reached Calicut Airport on his way to the landslide hit Meppadi in the Wayanad Hills. He is in touch with the central and state agencies engaged in relief operations," it said.

The 73-year-old Bose, who is from Kerala, will be visiting hospitals and relief camps and also facilitate rescue and relief operations.

"He is in close touch with the Chief Minister of Kerala," the Raj Bhavan added.

Wayanad Landslides Update LIVE: Heavy Engineering Equipment Taken To Spot Where Rescue Ops Are Currently Underway

Extremely heavy rain triggered a series of landslides in the hilly areas of Kerala's Wayanad district early on Tuesday, leaving at least 143 people dead and 186 injured. Many were feared trapped under the debris.

Kerala Landslides LIVE Updates: Authorities Scramble To Account For Missing Persons

District authorities in Kerala's landslide-struck Wayanad on Wednesday started collecting data to determine the number of people missing following the massive tragedy, as rescue operations resumed to trace persons suspected to be trapped.

A special team at the District Emergency Operation Centre is compiling data on the number of people residing in the area, those found after the landslide, and the number of persons missing, a district administration official told reporters early Wednesday.

The official said data on individuals is being collected by reviewing ration card details and other government documents. PTI

Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 143, Say Officials

The Kerala Health Department on Wednesday announced that the death toll due the landslides has risen to 143.

Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Rahul, Priyanka Put Off Their Visit

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra put off their scheduled Wednesday morning visit to landslide-hit Wayanad after authorities informed them that they would not be able to land due to incessant rain and adverse weather conditions.

The Congress leaders said they would visit the district as soon as possible.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Priyanka and I were scheduled to visit Wayanad tomorrow to meet with families affected by the landslide and take stock of the situation."

"However, due to incessant rains and adverse weather conditions, we have been informed by authorities that we will not be able to land," he added. PTI

Wayanad Tragedy LIVE News: Death Toll Rises To 135

The death toll due to landslides in Wayanad has risen to 135, as per local media reports.

