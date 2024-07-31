Wayanad Landslides LIVE Updates: Tragedy Batters Kerala As 143 People Killed, Hundreds Missing

Wayanad Weather LIVE: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert For 2 Days, Heavy Rainfall Predicted On Aug 2
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an ‘orange’ alert in Wayanad and neighbouring districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 31 and August 1. IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall for August 2. “Strong surface winds with speeds reaching 30-40 gusting to 50 kmph are likely to prevail occasionally over Kerala on July 30 and 31,” the IMD said.
Wayanad Tragedy News LIVE: Bengal Guv Bose Reaches Calicut To Facilitate Rescue Ops
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose reached Kerala's Calicut on Tuesday night to take stock of the relief work underway in Wayanad, where a series of landslides left at least 143 people dead and 186 injured, the Raj Bhavan said.
In a post on "X", it also said that Bose has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the rescue operations.
"Governor Bose has reached Calicut Airport on his way to the landslide hit Meppadi in the Wayanad Hills. He is in touch with the central and state agencies engaged in relief operations," it said.
The 73-year-old Bose, who is from Kerala, will be visiting hospitals and relief camps and also facilitate rescue and relief operations.
"He is in close touch with the Chief Minister of Kerala," the Raj Bhavan added.
Wayanad Landslides Update LIVE: Heavy Engineering Equipment Taken To Spot Where Rescue Ops Are Currently Underway
Extremely heavy rain triggered a series of landslides in the hilly areas of Kerala's Wayanad district early on Tuesday, leaving at least 143 people dead and 186 injured. Many were feared trapped under the debris.
Kerala Landslides LIVE Updates: Authorities Scramble To Account For Missing Persons
District authorities in Kerala's landslide-struck Wayanad on Wednesday started collecting data to determine the number of people missing following the massive tragedy, as rescue operations resumed to trace persons suspected to be trapped.
A special team at the District Emergency Operation Centre is compiling data on the number of people residing in the area, those found after the landslide, and the number of persons missing, a district administration official told reporters early Wednesday.
The official said data on individuals is being collected by reviewing ration card details and other government documents. PTI
Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 143, Say Officials
The Kerala Health Department on Wednesday announced that the death toll due the landslides has risen to 143.
Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Rahul, Priyanka Put Off Their Visit
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra put off their scheduled Wednesday morning visit to landslide-hit Wayanad after authorities informed them that they would not be able to land due to incessant rain and adverse weather conditions.
The Congress leaders said they would visit the district as soon as possible.
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Priyanka and I were scheduled to visit Wayanad tomorrow to meet with families affected by the landslide and take stock of the situation."
"However, due to incessant rains and adverse weather conditions, we have been informed by authorities that we will not be able to land," he added. PTI
Wayanad Tragedy LIVE News: Death Toll Rises To 135
The death toll due to landslides in Wayanad has risen to 135, as per local media reports.