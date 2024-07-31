National

Wayanad Landslides: Kerala Could've Minimised Losses Had It Taken Centre's Warning Seriously, Says Shah

Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, "Nine battalions of NDRF were dispatched to Kerala on July 23, and three more on July 30... Wayanad losses could have been minimised had Kerala government become alert following the arrival of NDRF teams."

Wayanad, a hill district in northern Kerala, is known for its lush green forests, rolling hills, and sparkling waterfalls. Photo: PTI
Amid rising death toll in Wayanad landslides tragedy, Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that Kerala was alerted on July 23 and July 24 over a possible natural disaster and that the state could have minimised losses had it taken centre's warning seriously.

Assuring full support to the Kerala government from the Centre, Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that nine battalions of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were dispatched to Kerala on July 23, and three more on July 30. Wayanad Landslides LIVE Updates

"An early warning was given to Kerala government on July 23 and again on July 24... Earlier, several states, including Odisha and Gujarat used the Centre's early warning system to limit damages," Amit Shah said.

"Nine NDRF teams were sent in Kerala in advance; Kerala govt did not evacuate people in time," the Home Minister said, adding that "India is among four countries that can provide warning on natural disasters at least seven days in advance."

"Nine battalions of NDRF were dispatched to Kerala on July 23, and three more on July 30.... Wayanad losses could have been minimised had Kerala government become alert following the arrival of NDRF teams," Shah said.

He also said that the Narendra Modi government is "standing like a rock" with the Kerala government and the people to deal with the Wayanad tragedy.

What Happened In Wayanad

Picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha in Kerala's Wayanad district now resemble a post-apocalyptic world with no traces of roads or streets after massive landslides triggered by torrential rains that struck early hours of Tuesday, killing dozens and leaving scores trapped or buried under silt and mud.

Fears of mounting fatalities have been sparked by suspicions that several people may still be trapped under the debris.

Wayanad, a hill district in northern Kerala, is known for its lush green forests, rolling hills, and sparkling waterfalls.

With a population of about 8,17,000 people (as of the 2011 census), it is home to various cultures, including the indigenous tribal communities.

The worst-hit are tiny junction in Mundakkai and the moderate town in Chooralmala, which till Monday were dotted by shops and concrete structures, and are now wiped out of the map of Wayanad", as per witnesses.

"Mundakkai is now wiped out from the map of Wayanad. Nothing is left here. You can see...there is nothing other than mud and boulders here. We could not even walk properly due to this thick mud...Then how do we search for our beloved ones buried beneath the ground?" news agency PTI quoted a man asking with teary eyes.

