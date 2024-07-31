National

Wayanad Tragedy: Rescuers Face Horror As Dead Bodies In Sitting, Lying Positions Found Inside Homes

Wayanad Tragedy: Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains struck Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha hamlets in the early hours of Tuesday, killing several people, including women and children.

Rescue operations underway in Keralas Wayanad
Rescue operations underway in Kerala's Wayanad | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The rescuers are painting grim picture of the tragedy-hit Wayanad in Kerala as dead bodies in sitting and lying positions inside destroyed houses have been found.

During rescue operations in the landslide-devastated Mundakkai hamlet, the rescuers have found these harrowing scenes as they are moving into the inland areas, which are totally cut off for now.

Rescue operations continue in tragedy-hit Wayanad in Kerala | - PTI
Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 148 Dead, Rescue Ops Continue; Kerala Observes 2-Day State Mourning

BY Outlook Web Desk

The rescue operations resumed early in the morning to trace people suspected to be trapped in the tragedy, which has killed at least 148 people and left 186 injured.

There are apprehensions of mounting casualities sparked by fears that several people may still be trapped under the debris.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains struck Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha hamlets in the early hours of Tuesday, killing several people, including women and children.

Wayanad, a hill district in northern Kerala, is known for its lush green forests, rolling hills, and sparkling waterfalls. Reportedly with a population of about 8,17,000 people (as of the 2011 census), it is home to various cultures, including the indigenous tribal communities.

The picturesque villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha were cut off from other areas, leaving many stranded, after the landslides, which led to a desert-like appearance in many places of Wayanad - PTI images
Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll At 148; Kerala Declares 2-Day State Mourning

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to visuals aired on TV channels, at one place, army personnel could be seen breaking the tin roof of a house that was completely submerged in mud and using ropes to reach inside to retrieve the bodies of those trapped there.

PTI quoting a local man, who went inside one such house, said he saw mud-covered bodies in sitting positions on chairs and lying down on cots.

"The deceased persons might be sitting or lying down when the tragedy struck them in the wee hours of Tuesday," the above person was quoted as saying said.

However, authorities have not officially responded about this so far.

