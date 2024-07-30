Kerala Landslide LIVE Updates: Several Feared Trapped, Rescue Op Underway; Helpline Numbers Issued

Kerala Landslide LIVE Updates: Control Room Opened, Helpline Numbers Issues
In light of the incident, the National Health Mission has opened a control room and issued helpline numbers 9656938689 and 8086010833 for emergency assistance. Two Air Force helicopters Mi-17 and an ALH will depart from Sulur at 7.30 am. Rescue operations will be coordinated.
Kerala Landslide LIVE Updates: NDRF Deployed, Rescue Operations Underway
Fireforce and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed to the affected area, with an additional NDRF team en route to Wayanad.
Kerala Landslide LIVE: Several Feared Trapped
Hundreds of people were feared trapped after massive landslides struck hilly areas in Kerala's Wayanad district. The incident happened near Meppadi early on Tuesday.