National

Kerala Landslide LIVE Updates: Several Feared Trapped, Rescue Op Underway; Helpline Numbers Issued

Kerala Landslide LIVE Updates: Massive landslides struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district early on Tuesday, leaving several people suspected to be trapped. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has said that Fireforce and NDRF teams have been deployed to the affected area, with an additional NDRF team en route to Wayanad.