Typhoon Gaemi: Landslides, Floods Kill 22 In Philippines, 3 In Taiwan; Over 200 Injured | Details

Taiwan and the Philippines are quite regularly hit by typhoons. Due to their topography and high population density, losses are almost inevitable when such storms hit. In light of the catastrophic situation, offices and schools in Taiwan were closed for the second consecutive day on Thursday. A similar situation was observed in the Philippine capital Manila as well where government work and school classes were suspended after rains flooded many areas.