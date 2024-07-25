International

Typhoon Gaemi: Landslides, Floods Kill 22 In Philippines, 3 In Taiwan; Over 200 Injured | Details

Taiwan and the Philippines are quite regularly hit by typhoons. Due to their topography and high population density, losses are almost inevitable when such storms hit. In light of the catastrophic situation, offices and schools in Taiwan were closed for the second consecutive day on Thursday. A similar situation was observed in the Philippine capital Manila as well where government work and school classes were suspended after rains flooded many areas.

Taiwan flooded street Typhoon Gaemi
Flooded streets of Taiwan after landfall of Typhoon Gaemi Photo: AP
As the strong Asian Typhoon Gaemi made landfall in Taiwan, the island country has witnessed major inundation in low-lying areas alongside landslides and damage to properties.

Taiwan and the Philippines are quite regularly hit by typhoons. Due to their topography and high population density, losses are almost inevitable when such storms hit.

Typhoon Gaemi in Taiwan: Top points

  • So far, 22 deaths have been reported in the Philippines and three in Taiwan with over 200 people injured owing to flood and landslides as the storm swept up the western Pacific.

  • In light of the catastrophic situation, offices and schools in Taiwan were closed for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Similar situation was observed in the Philippine capital Manila where government work and school classes were suspended after rains flooded many areas.

  • People are urged to stay indoors and away from the coastline.

  • In the Philippines, the death toll rose due to drownings and landslides. At least three people are missing, according to police

  • Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered authorities to speed up efforts to deliver food and other aid to isolated rural villages.

Oils tanker sinks in Philippines

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, an oil tanker, MT Terra Nova, loaded with about 1.4 million liters (370,000 gallons) of industrial fuel oil sank off Limay town in Bataan province early Thursday. 15 out of the 16 crew members were rescued.

It's not immediately clear if the sinking was related to the bad weather and rough seas but Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said coast guard personnel could not immediately reach the area to contain a possible oil spill because of the rough sea conditions.

