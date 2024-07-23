Typhoon Gaemi Heads Towards Taiwan; Land And Sea Alerts Issued, Markets Closed

Taiwan has started to prepare for Typhoon Gaemi, which is moving towards the East Asian country. As Taipei braces for landfall, the Taiwanese Meteorological Agency has issued both land and sea alerts.
As per the Met Department, Typhoon Gaemi is expected to make landfall in Yilan County between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
As of 1 PM local time, the centre of the Typhoon was located 470 km southeast of Eluanbi and his moving northwest.
Typhoon Gaemi - The First Typhoon Of The Season
For Taiwan, Gaemi will be the first typhoon of the season, Gaemi is expected to make landfall on Wednesday on the northeast coast of the island nation. Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung and Taoyuan are expected to be impacted the most by Typhoon Gaemi.
As of now, Gaemi, which is in the Philippine Sea, has been categorised as a medium-strength typhoon.
Taking to Facebook, Taipei's Mayor Chiang Wan-an urged residents to stay indoors.
"Tomorrow, please stay at home. Gaemi, the first typhoon to make landfall this year, continues to strengthen," stated Wan-an.
Markets Closed, War Games Called Off
As Taiwan braces for landfall, the financial markets of Taipei have been closed for the day. The annual Han Kuang war games were also called off in order to prepare for the landfall.
Along with this, ferry services and certain flights have also been cancelled owing to bad weather. Tourist sites have also been closed or restricted.