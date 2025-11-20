Heavy Rainfall Alert: Tamil Nadu and Kerala Face Intensifying Storms from Bay of Bengal System

Southern India faces an unprecedented wet spell as the India Meteorological Department issues heavy to isolated severe rainfall alerts for both Tamil Nadu and Kerala through November 23-24, driven by multiple intensifying weather systems converging over the region. A low-pressure area forming over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22 is expected to strengthen into a depression by November 24, while a persistent cyclonic circulation persists over the southeast Arabian Sea, influencing Kerala simultaneously. Early model guidance indicates a 60 percent probability of the Bay system intensifying into a cyclonic storm, though forecast divergence remains concerning for precise predictions. Tamil Nadu has recorded significant precipitation, with Oothu station in Tirunelveli receiving 23 centimeters in 24 hours, while Kerala maintains a rainfall deficit of 27 percent since October 1.