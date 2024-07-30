Picturesque Wayanad Turns Desert-Like After Landslides Uproot Trees, Homes

Devastation has hit Kerala's Wayanad district turning it into a desert-like appearance after massive landslides on Tuesday. The once-beautiful villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha are now marked by destroyed homes, swollen water bodies, and broken tree branches.
These areas have also been cut off from the rest of the region due to the landslides.
The desert-like appearance was caused due to the mass uprooting of trees and floodwaters washed away the green patches in the landslide. Authorities specified that the villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha were most affected and cut off by the natural disaster.
Overflowing rivers and lakes changed their paths, flooding homes and causing further damage.
Huge boulders, rolled down the hills and hindered the path of rescue workers.
Those engaged in rescue work could be seen shifting the dead and the injured into ambulances braving heavy rains.
Vehicles swept away by floodwaters were found stuck in tree trunks and submerged in various places.
At least 24 people, including some children, died while hundreds were feared trapped after massive landslides struck hilly areas in Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday morning. The tragedy struck near Meppadi early on Tuesday.