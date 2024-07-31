National

Wayanad Landslides: 123 Dead, 128 Injured; CM Vijayan Holds High Level Meeting, Rescue Ops To Continue

The Kerala government also declared a two-day statewide mourning period in tribute to the lost lives.

Visuals from the massive landslides that struck Wayanad |
Visuals from the massive landslides that struck Wayanad | Photo: PTI/AP
info_icon

Massive landslides hit the hilly areas Kerala's Wayanad district early on Tuesday, claiming the lives of over 123 people and injuring 128 others. With this, the LDF government in the state declared a two-day statewide mourning period.

The landslides, triggered by incessant rainfall, also affected the neighbouring regions of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur among others, with Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala and Noolpuzha villages being cut off from the region.

Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Indian Army have been tirelessly working towards evacuating people and assisting those in need.

WAYANAD LANDSLIDES | TOP POINTS

  • Death Toll: The death toll at 11:30 pm stood at 123 in the landslides that struck the hilly areas of Wayanad district in Kerala. Meanwhile, officials said that over 128 per sons had been left injured. The Kerala government also declared a two-day statewide mourning period in tribute to the lost lives.

  • 1000 People Rescued: Indian Army teams, which joined hands with the NDRF and state forces, said that it has managed to save about 1000 persons using a temporary bridge, after the permanent structure was washed away in the torrential downpour-triggered natural calamity.

  • CM Holds High-Level Meet: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting to coordinate the rescue operations in Wayanad and discuss further steps required in this regard. Top bureaucrats from various departments and senior police officers were also present at the time where Vijayan assessed the coordination between several agencies of the Centre and the state with that of the rescue services.

  • Schools, Colleges Closed: Authorities in Kerala have ordered the closure of schools and colleges across 11 district on Wednesday, July 31. These districts are Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta.

  • Indian Coast Guard Assistance: The Indian Coast Guard dispatched heavy engineering equipment and rescue dog teams by airlifting them to the landslide-hit region of Wayanad, PTI reported. The Defence Ministry said that disaster relief teams comprising highly trained ICG personnel and dedicated medical teams were also mobilised to provide immediate relief and support to the impacted communities.

  • TN Sends Teams To Assist Ops: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin spoke to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan about the current situation in the state, assuring him of full support in relief and rescue efforts. Stalin also dispatched a specialist team for assistance in Wayanad. Stalin also directed officials to release Rs 5 crore funds to Kerala for relief activities.

  • Karnataka CM Extends Support: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also assured that all necessary support and coordination is being provided to Kerala after massive landslides claimed over 123 lives in the state. He deputed two senior IAS officers to coordinate with Kerala state authorities in these operations. An NDRF team in Bengaluru and teams of the Madras Engineer Group of the Army were also sent for assistance in Wayanad.

  • PM Modi Assures All Help To Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the Wayanad landslides and assured CM Vijayan of all the possible help from the Centre to the state in this time of crisis. Additionally, the PM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those injured. Modi asked BJP president JP Nadda to mobilise party workers in the region to assist in the ongoing relief work.

  • What Triggered The Landslides: Officials said that incessant rains in the region triggered the massive landslides, adding that the state recorded 377 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. A senior climate scientist had also said that the warming of the Arabian Sea is allowing the formation of deep cloud systems, leading to extremely heavy downpour in the southern state in a short period and thus increasing the possibility of landslides.

  • Weather Alerts: The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Wayanad, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kanur and Kasargod districts in northern Kerala as well as for Idukki and Thrissur. Meanwhile, an orange alert was issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam.

  • Train Services Hit: Due to heavy rains, waterlogging and landslides, train services to and from northern Kerala were also disrupted on Tuesday. At least 10 trains were fully or partially rescheduled in the state, news agency PTI reported. The Railways said that many trains, including the '16305' Ernakulam - Kannur Intercity Express and the '16791' Tirunelveli - Palakkad Palaruvi Express were short terminated at Thrissur and Aluva respectively. Meanwhile, the Guruvayur - Thrissur Daily Express and Shoranur - Thrissur Daily Express, were cancelled.

