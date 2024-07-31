Wayanad Landslides: 123 Dead, 128 Injured; CM Vijayan Holds High Level Meeting, Rescue Ops To Continue

PM Modi Assures All Help To Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the Wayanad landslides and assured CM Vijayan of all the possible help from the Centre to the state in this time of crisis. Additionally, the PM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those injured. Modi asked BJP president JP Nadda to mobilise party workers in the region to assist in the ongoing relief work.