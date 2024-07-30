Education

Kerala Schools, Colleges Closed On July 31, Holiday Declared For 11 Districts Amid Heavy Rains

As per local media reports, district collectors of 11 Kerala districts have announced that all educational institutions will remain closed on Wednesday.

kerala rains wayanad landslides
Kerala Schools, Colleges Closed On July 31 | Photo: AP


With a red alert all across Kerala and the devastating Wayanad landslides, schools and colleges across 11 districts in Kerala will remain shut on Wednesday - July 31.

Wayanad Landslide Death Toll Rises To 123 | Track LIVE Updates

Kerala Rain Holiday In 11 Districts

As per a report by Onmanorama, all schools and colleges in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta will remain closed.

Earlier on Tuesday, educational institutions in ten districts were shut down due to the heavy rains in the state.

Visuals from Wayanad landslides | - PTI
Wayanad Landslides: What Triggered The Calamity In Kerala

BY Outlook Web Desk

MG University Exams Postponed Amid IMD Red Alert

Along with a holiday for educational institutions, MG University in Kannur has decided to postpone its exams. The university shared that due to the heavy rains it will conduct the exams at a later date.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala is expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Along with the red alert, Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram have been put on orange alert.

Kerala Landslide - PTI
Recurring Landslides Wreak Havoc In Kerala: A Devastating Impact Of Climate Change

BY Shahina K. K.

Wayanad Landslide Death Toll Rises in 123

The death toll in the Wayanad landslides now stands at 123, news agency PTI reported citing government sources. With 123 now dead, the Kerala government has declared a two-day statewide mourning period.

Rescue operations are underway as bodies of the victims float across rivers in the district. As per Revenue Minister K Rajan, around 481 individuals have been rescued from the landslide-hit district,

