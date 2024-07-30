Kerala Schools, Colleges Closed On July 31, Holiday Declared For 11 Districts Amid Heavy Rains

With a red alert all across Kerala and the devastating Wayanad landslides, schools and colleges across 11 districts in Kerala will remain shut on Wednesday - July 31.
As per local media reports, district collectors of 11 Kerala districts have announced that all educational institutions will remain closed on Wednesday.
Kerala Rain Holiday In 11 Districts
As per a report by Onmanorama, all schools and colleges in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta will remain closed.
Earlier on Tuesday, educational institutions in ten districts were shut down due to the heavy rains in the state.
MG University Exams Postponed Amid IMD Red Alert
Along with a holiday for educational institutions, MG University in Kannur has decided to postpone its exams. The university shared that due to the heavy rains it will conduct the exams at a later date.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala is expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Along with the red alert, Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram have been put on orange alert.
Wayanad Landslide Death Toll Rises in 123
The death toll in the Wayanad landslides now stands at 123, news agency PTI reported citing government sources. With 123 now dead, the Kerala government has declared a two-day statewide mourning period.
Rescue operations are underway as bodies of the victims float across rivers in the district. As per Revenue Minister K Rajan, around 481 individuals have been rescued from the landslide-hit district,