Recurring Landslides Wreak Havoc In Kerala: A Devastating Impact Of Climate Change

An assessment of rainfall in Kerala makes it apparent that landslides have become an inevitable tragedy in the state. According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), Kerala received 123 per cent more rainfall than the long-period average during August 2019. During the catastrophic floods of August 2018, the worst in nearly a century, Kerala experienced 96 per cent excess rainfall compared to the long-period average. Seven out of the 14 districts, from Kasaragod to Thrissur, received over 1000 mm of rainfall from August 1 to 31, 2019, according to KSDMA. The authority also notes that hundreds of landslides occur annually, mostly in forests, causing no casualties and therefore receiving little public attention.