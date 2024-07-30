National

Watch: Man Clings On To Boulder After Being Washed Away By Landslide In Kerala

The man is believed to have been swept away by the flood when landslides struck Wayanad and then he got trapped between large boulders and was unable to stand or swim to safety due to the thick mud and strong currents.

Man tries to hold on to boulder as he gets washed away by landslide in Kerala
Man tries to hold on to boulder as he gets washed away by landslide in Kerala Photo: X
info_icon

A man was spotted on Tuesday covered in mud as he desperately trying to survive as he clung on to a big boulder amid rushing floodwaters caused by landslides in Kerala's Wayanad. Local residents were unable to help, watched in distress and urged authorities to rescue him quickly.

The man is believed to have been swept away by the flood when landslides struck Wayanad and then he got trapped between large boulders and was unable to stand or swim to safety due to the thick mud and strong currents.

The visuals of the hapless man's attempt to survive amidst scattered boulders in the floodwater came from Mundakkai village, where hundreds of people were reportedly trapped following the deadly landslides in the early hours of Tuesday triggered by heavy rainfall.

The visuals, taken by one of the villagers, were aired by television channels, urging authorities to send rescue teams to the location.

Raghavan, a block panchayat member who shot the visuals on his mobile phone told the media, "He is trapped in the area near the local school in Mundakkai. He caught our attention for the first time by 7.30 am. He is still continuing his attempt not to get swept away by the flood waters and trying to stand in the thick marsh," .

Villagers said though they were seeing the man's survival attempts, they could not reach the place or rescue him due to strong currents and marsh.

It is yet to be known if the rescuers were able to save the man later.

As the rescue mission continues in various hamlets, people could be seen hugging each other tight so that they are not swept away in the flood waters .

People, especially elderly men and women, could also be seen being rescued by placing temporary metal bridges in areas cut off due to massive landslides.

The death toll in the landslides has risen to 57 according to state government sources.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. TNPL 2024: Man Refuses To Return Ball After CSG Batter Hits Six Out Of The Ground - Watch Hilarious Video
  2. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Qualifier 1 Match
  3. India To Host T20 Asia Cup In 2025, Bangladesh to Conduct 2027 Edition In ODI Format: ACC
  4. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  5. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
Football News
  1. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
  2. Arsenal: Gunners Sign Italian Defender Riccardo Calafiori From Bologna
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: 'It's Not Over' - Marta Ready To Fight After Shock Loss To Japan
  4. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From US Open Tuneup In Montreal
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win
  3. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Thrilled By Rafael Nadal Win Despite Getting 'Comfortable'
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  2. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  3. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  4. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  5. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 63 Dead As Rescuers Race Against Time Amid Rising Toll; Body Parts Found In River, Mud
  2. SC Grants Bail To TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal In Cattle Smuggling Case
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: NHRC Steps In, Popular Institute Drishti IAS Among Those Sealed
  4. In The Age Of AI, Embracing The Future With Human Intelligence - Interview
  5. Watch: Man Clings On To Boulder After Being Washed Away By Landslide In Kerala
Entertainment News
  1. Erica Ash Of 'Survivor's Remorse' And 'Mad TV' Passes Away At 46
  2. Robert Downey Jr. To Charge 'Significantly Higher' Than $80 Million For His Comeback As Doctor Doom To MCU: Report
  3. 'TMKOC' Producer Asit Modi Refuses To Take Gurucharan Singh Back On The Show? Here's What We Know
  4. Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap
  5. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 4: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman’s Superhero Film Crosses Rs 70 Crore Mark In India
US News
  1. 48 Indian Students Deported From US In 3 Years Without Explanation
  2. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
  3. Indian Budget 2024: From Changes In Capital Gains Taxation To Removal Of Indexation Benefit, Know What Has Changed For NRI Investors
  4. Who Is Streamer Fanum? NYPD Seizes Twitch Star's Lamborghini Urus At Gunpoint In Shocking Livestream Incident | Video
  5. Applebee's Brings Back 'All You Can Eat' Deal - Plus New Summer Drinks!
World News
  1. 48 Indian Students Deported From US In 3 Years Without Explanation
  2. China Reports 7 More Deaths From Torrential Rains Brought By Tropical Storm Gaemi
  3. UK: 2 Minors Killed, 11 Injured During Southport Stabbing
  4. Kamala Harris Worse Presidential Candidate Than Biden: Trump
  5. Elon Musk Calls Maduro A 'Dictator' In Tech Billionaire's Latest Blow-up Against Foreign Leader
Latest Stories
  1. ‘CBI Is Poetic, Kejriwal’s Arrest Is Insurance Arrest’: AAP Supremo’s Lawyer Counters Probe Agency
  2. Picturesque Wayanad Turns Desert-Like After Landslides; Locals Make Frantic Calls To Seek Help
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 30, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Maharashtra: Police Files Murder Case Against Ex-Husband Of US Woman Found Chained In Forest
  5. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Newborn Meets Her 'Hot Maasis' Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza And Tanvi Azmi- See Pics
  6. Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Eye Treatment In US-Report
  7. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 63 Dead As Rescuers Race Against Time Amid Rising Toll; Body Parts Found In River, Mud
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 LIVE: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh Bag Bronze; Give India Second Medal Of 2024 Games