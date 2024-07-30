Watch: Man Clings On To Boulder After Being Washed Away By Landslide In Kerala

A man was spotted on Tuesday covered in mud as he desperately trying to survive as he clung on to a big boulder amid rushing floodwaters caused by landslides in Kerala's Wayanad. Local residents were unable to help, watched in distress and urged authorities to rescue him quickly.
The man is believed to have been swept away by the flood when landslides struck Wayanad and then he got trapped between large boulders and was unable to stand or swim to safety due to the thick mud and strong currents.
The visuals of the hapless man's attempt to survive amidst scattered boulders in the floodwater came from Mundakkai village, where hundreds of people were reportedly trapped following the deadly landslides in the early hours of Tuesday triggered by heavy rainfall.
The visuals, taken by one of the villagers, were aired by television channels, urging authorities to send rescue teams to the location.
Raghavan, a block panchayat member who shot the visuals on his mobile phone told the media, "He is trapped in the area near the local school in Mundakkai. He caught our attention for the first time by 7.30 am. He is still continuing his attempt not to get swept away by the flood waters and trying to stand in the thick marsh," .
Villagers said though they were seeing the man's survival attempts, they could not reach the place or rescue him due to strong currents and marsh.
It is yet to be known if the rescuers were able to save the man later.
As the rescue mission continues in various hamlets, people could be seen hugging each other tight so that they are not swept away in the flood waters .
People, especially elderly men and women, could also be seen being rescued by placing temporary metal bridges in areas cut off due to massive landslides.
The death toll in the landslides has risen to 57 according to state government sources.
(With PTI inputs)