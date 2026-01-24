Priyanka Gandhi Writes To PM Modi Again Seeking Loan Waiver For Wayanad Landslide Victims

Congress MP urges Centre to waive loans of disaster-hit residents and convert Kerala’s relief loans into grants

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Wayanad landslides, Mundakkai Chooralmala landslide
Priyanka Gandhi File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Priyanka Gandhi has again urged the Prime Minister to waive loans taken by victims of the Wayanad landslides.

  • She has also asked the Centre to convert disaster relief loans given to Kerala into grants.

  • The July 2024 Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslides killed over 200 people and destroyed hundreds of homes.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has once again written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a waiver of loans taken by those affected by the Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad district and asking that disaster-related loans extended to the state be converted into grants.

According to PTI, the Congress said on Saturday that Gandhi, in her latest letter to the Prime Minister, urged him to direct banks to waive loans availed by disaster victims and to ease the financial burden on the state government by converting central loans for relief and rehabilitation into grants.

Reported PTI, the party statement recalled that Wayanad did not receive any central assistance after the Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslides, following which all Kerala MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in December 2024 to raise the issue. It added that in February 2025, Gandhi had written to Modi stating that providing rehabilitation funds as a loan six months after the disaster was “unjust and inhumane”.

In that letter, she had also sought a waiver of loans taken by jeep and autorickshaw drivers, small traders and homestay operators who lost their livelihoods due to the landslides, the statement said. PTI reported that the Congress MP had made a similar request earlier as well, writing to the Prime Minister in October last year.

Related Content
Related Content

The statement further said that Gandhi had approached the National Disaster Management Authority, urging it to use its statutory powers to instruct banks to waive loans given to disaster-affected families. The central government, however, later told the court that loan waivers were not possible following amendments to the National Disaster Management Act, according to PTI.

The Kerala High Court subsequently observed that there was no bar on the Union government granting loan waivers under Article 73 of the Constitution, which defines the extent of the executive power of the Union.

The landslides that struck the Mundakkai–Chooralmala region of Wayanad in July 2024 killed more than 200 people and destroyed hundreds of homes, leaving large sections of the local population without shelter or sources of income.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Aim To Halt Delhi's Winning Run

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Verdict On Bangladesh's Participation Expected Today - Entire Timeline Of BCB-ICC Rift

  3. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Blue Colts Skittle NZ For 135 In Bulawayo

  4. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: ENG Bundle Lanka Tigers For 210 In Colombo

  5. Bangladesh At T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Vs BCB Row Explained With Past Precedents

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Marin Cilic vs Casper Ruud LIVE Score, AO Open 2026: Former No.2 Takes On Croatian Favourite In Round 3 Clash

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Botic Van De Zandschulp Highlights, Australian Open: Serbian Clinches 400th Grand Slam Match Win

  3. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  4. Australian Open 2026: Swiss Ace Bows Out In Third Round With Defeat

  5. Australian Open 2026: Sinner Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot In Melbourne

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: My Crime Was Standing With The Adivasis, Says Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh

  2. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  3. Shimla Snowfall Today: Fresh Winter Blanket Grips Hill Station Amid IMD Alerts

  4. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

  5. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  2. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  3. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained

  4. French Government Survives No-Confidence Votes To Push Through 2026 Budget

  5. US Completes Withdrawal From World Health Organization

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley