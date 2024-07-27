National

Uttarakhand: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide, Cause Severe Damages; Rescue Ops On | In Pics

Heavy rains continued to batter Uttarakhand, triggering landslide and severe damage in the region. SDRF personnel were seen carrying out rescue operations in Sirsi and other affected areas. Meanwhile, a woman and her teen daughter were killed after a wall behind their house collapsed in a landslide in the Budhakedar area of Tehri Garhwal.