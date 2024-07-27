Uttarakhand: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide, Cause Severe Damages; Rescue Ops On | In Pics

A portion of a road damaged by heavy monsoon rains on the Kedarnath Yatra route, in Rudraprayag district.
Rescue and search operation underway after landslide in Sirsi, Uttarakhand.
SDRF personnel inspect after the Yamuna river breached its embankment due to heavy rainfall, at Janki Chatti area in Uttarkashi.
Rescue work underway after a woman and her daughter got buried under the debris of a house following a landslide, in Tehri Garhwal district.
SDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation for 2 people trapped in the middle of the Bhagirathi river, at Chinyalisaur in Uttarkashi.
Tharali-Karnaprayag road blocked by the debris following a landslide, in Chamoli district.