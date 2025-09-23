No Toll On Ill-maintained Shimla-Parwanoo Road, High Court Tells NHAI 

Court raps NHAI over unsafe road conditions; toll suspension until Oct 30 offers relief to commuters battling landslides, blockages.

A
Ashwani Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shimla-Parwanoo route
Shimla-Parwanoo route: Court raps NHAI over unsafe road conditions Photo: Shutterstock
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Blocked roads hinder essential connectivity in Himachal Pradesh.

  • 451 deaths due to monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh

  • 148 landslides, 98 floods, and 47 cloudbursts reported so far

As Himachal Pradesh continues to grapple with the ongoing monsoon fury that has, over recent months, left highways and vital lifelines choked, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has now stepped in, offering major relief to commuters struggling through the Shimla-Parwanoo route.

The condition of the road has worsened after relentless rains and landslides, forcing travellers to crawl through the damaged stretches, risking their lives, and even requiring them to pay a toll at the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) toll plaza.

Prime Minister In Himachal Pradesh - PTI
PM Modi Visits Mandi’s Miracle— 11-Month-Old Baby Girl Who Is Sole Survivor Of Flood-hit Seraj family

BY Ashwini Sharma

Acting on a PIL earlier this week, the Himachal Pradesh High Court shared the concern of the petitioner, Utansh Monga, about the current deplorable condition of the highway, asking the NHAI to stop collecting toll until October 30, 2025.

A division bench comprising the Chief Justice, Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, and Justice Ranjan Sharma debarred the NHAI from collecting toll until the condition of the road improves to ensure smooth movement of vehicles on this road.

Ganesh Barowalia, the petitioner's advocate, said the court took a strong view of the road's condition. Chakki Mor is a fragile part of the NHAI stretch, often hit by landslides.

Related Content
Related Content

Two years ago, a major landslide washed away the entire stretch of road at the site, completely erasing its surface. Although the damaged portion has been restored and a new alignment carved out, it too remains in poor condition. 

Bishan Kumar, who often drives between Shimla and Chandigarh, remembers getting stranded at Chakki Mor. He was returning from Chandigarh in a car with four passengers, including a child, at night.

That day, torrential rain caused part of the mountain at Chakki bank to cave in on the road. A huge traffic jam lasted three hours. It took almost six hours to reach Shimla.

Narendra Modi in Mandi - Outlook Photos
PM Modi Reviews Flood-Hit Himachal, Conducts Aerial Survey of Mandi, Kullu

BY PTI

The toll collection at Sanwara was set up in 2021, ahead of subsequent monsoon seasons that would impact the highway's condition. 

In September 2023, a year and a half after the previous order, the Deputy Commissioner of Solan also ordered the NHAI to stop collecting tolls following incessant rains that had badly damaged the highway during that year's monsoon.

Unscientific cutting by NHAI to make the four-lane project work had cracked the entire hill. The highway was washed away in many places. A vital bridge between Solan and Kumarhatti also collapsed.

The condition of the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane is also highly deplorable, and the disruption of road connectivity between Mandi and Kullu, apart from the closure of the Kullu-Manali road, has severely impacted the hotel industry. 

Apple producers from Kullu and Manali struggle to get their produce to markets in Delhi and Chandigarh.

“The fruit is rotting in the orchards as road clearance in Mandi and Kullu is not happening, or rather, is slow. Trucks remain stranded on the road when it gets blocked. Boulders falling from the mountains frequently also damage vehicles and result in accidents—even deaths.” According to Vijay Thakur, a farmer from Banjar, this situation persists.

The State Emergency Operation Centre reported on September 22, 2023, that more than 352 roads in Himachal Pradesh remained blocked at that time. Mandi district led the list with 120 blocked roads. Several areas in Seraj were completely cut off from the district headquarters.

The state government has allowed locals to use the Baglamukhi ropeway free of charge for their mobility.

'There is growing concern about slow relief and restoration in Mandi. In many areas, roads are still blocked, and relief materials must be delivered,' says Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, a six-time MLA from Seraj.

Flash floods after cloudburst in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh - PTI
Himachal: 2 Dead, 20 Feared Swept Away After Cloudburst, Flashfloods Hit Kangra; Several Missing In Kullu

BY Trisha Majumder

Thakur says the impacts of climate change are clear. Places with no rivers or streams now show devastation. Over 500 families are homeless in Seraj. The state has 451 deaths and 47 missing persons already.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after surveying the flood- and rain-affected areas of the state in August 2023, announced financial help of Rs 1500 crore for the disaster-hit state.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: India Wicketkeeper Ruled Out Of West Indies Test Series - Report

  2. Sourav Ganguly Returns As CAB President, Sets Big Plans For Eden Gardens And Bengal Cricket

  3. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI: Nashra Sandhu's Six-Fer Takes PAK-W To 6-Wicket Win

  4. PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup Super Four: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  5. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch In Super Four Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

  2. Rage And Resistance: Students And Civil Society Protest Demanding The Release Of Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  3. Chennai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies with Patchy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  4. Jail, Not Bail: Like Umar Khalid, Many Suffer

  5. Where Do We Stand With Waqf Now

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  2. Israeli Drone Strike In Southern Lebanon Kills Five, Including US Children

  3. Tears and Politics Intertwine At Charlie Kirk’s Funeral

  4. Peru’s Gen Z Protests Over Wages & Pension Reform; Clashes With Police On Sunday

  5. China Launches ‘K Visa’ to Attract Global Tech Talent Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn