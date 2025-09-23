No Toll On Ill-maintained Shimla-Parwanoo Road, High Court Tells NHAI 

Blocked roads hinder essential connectivity in Himachal Pradesh.
451 deaths due to monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh
148 landslides, 98 floods, and 47 cloudbursts reported so far
As Himachal Pradesh continues to grapple with the ongoing monsoon fury that has, over recent months, left highways and vital lifelines choked, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has now stepped in, offering major relief to commuters struggling through the Shimla-Parwanoo route.
The condition of the road has worsened after relentless rains and landslides, forcing travellers to crawl through the damaged stretches, risking their lives, and even requiring them to pay a toll at the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) toll plaza.
Acting on a PIL earlier this week, the Himachal Pradesh High Court shared the concern of the petitioner, Utansh Monga, about the current deplorable condition of the highway, asking the NHAI to stop collecting toll until October 30, 2025.
A division bench comprising the Chief Justice, Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, and Justice Ranjan Sharma debarred the NHAI from collecting toll until the condition of the road improves to ensure smooth movement of vehicles on this road.
Ganesh Barowalia, the petitioner's advocate, said the court took a strong view of the road's condition. Chakki Mor is a fragile part of the NHAI stretch, often hit by landslides.
Two years ago, a major landslide washed away the entire stretch of road at the site, completely erasing its surface. Although the damaged portion has been restored and a new alignment carved out, it too remains in poor condition.
Bishan Kumar, who often drives between Shimla and Chandigarh, remembers getting stranded at Chakki Mor. He was returning from Chandigarh in a car with four passengers, including a child, at night.
That day, torrential rain caused part of the mountain at Chakki bank to cave in on the road. A huge traffic jam lasted three hours. It took almost six hours to reach Shimla.
The toll collection at Sanwara was set up in 2021, ahead of subsequent monsoon seasons that would impact the highway's condition.
In September 2023, a year and a half after the previous order, the Deputy Commissioner of Solan also ordered the NHAI to stop collecting tolls following incessant rains that had badly damaged the highway during that year's monsoon.
Unscientific cutting by NHAI to make the four-lane project work had cracked the entire hill. The highway was washed away in many places. A vital bridge between Solan and Kumarhatti also collapsed.
The condition of the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane is also highly deplorable, and the disruption of road connectivity between Mandi and Kullu, apart from the closure of the Kullu-Manali road, has severely impacted the hotel industry.
Apple producers from Kullu and Manali struggle to get their produce to markets in Delhi and Chandigarh.
“The fruit is rotting in the orchards as road clearance in Mandi and Kullu is not happening, or rather, is slow. Trucks remain stranded on the road when it gets blocked. Boulders falling from the mountains frequently also damage vehicles and result in accidents—even deaths.” According to Vijay Thakur, a farmer from Banjar, this situation persists.
The State Emergency Operation Centre reported on September 22, 2023, that more than 352 roads in Himachal Pradesh remained blocked at that time. Mandi district led the list with 120 blocked roads. Several areas in Seraj were completely cut off from the district headquarters.
The state government has allowed locals to use the Baglamukhi ropeway free of charge for their mobility.
'There is growing concern about slow relief and restoration in Mandi. In many areas, roads are still blocked, and relief materials must be delivered,' says Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, a six-time MLA from Seraj.
Thakur says the impacts of climate change are clear. Places with no rivers or streams now show devastation. Over 500 families are homeless in Seraj. The state has 451 deaths and 47 missing persons already.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after surveying the flood- and rain-affected areas of the state in August 2023, announced financial help of Rs 1500 crore for the disaster-hit state.