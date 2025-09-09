PM Modi Visits Mandi’s Miracle— 11-Month-Old Baby Girl Who Is Sole Survivor Of Flood-hit Seraj family

PM Modi held 11-month-old Nitika, the sole survivor of a family swept away in Seraj, assuring that she would receive complete care; the Himachal government has declared her a “child of the state.”
The monsoon has claimed 370 lives and left 41 missing in Himachal Pradesh, with Seraj alone seeing nearly 500 families rendered homeless by floods and landslides.
During his visit, PM Modi met flood-affected families, announced ₹1,500 crore aid for Himachal Pradesh, and ₹1,600 crore for Punjab, which is also battling severe floods.
Hearts melted out at Kangra airport on Tuesday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gently held 11-month-old Nitika—the lone survivor of a flood-hit family in Seraj—in his lap, assuring that the little girl should be cared for with everything she needed to grow in the absence of her parents, both washed away by the fury in Mandi district.
The Prime Minister was on a one-day visit to Himachal Pradesh to assess the situation in the state following the relentless rains, cloudbursts, and landslides that had left a trail of deaths and destruction in the districts of Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, and Lahaul-Spiti.
While surrounded by the families—survivors of the recent flash floods—Modi's attention turned to Nitika, the infant daughter of Ramesh Kumar (31) and Radha Devi (24). Both parents had been swept away during a floodstorm after a series of cloudbursts struck Seraj on the night spanning June 30 to July .1.
Nitika’s grandmother, Poonam Devi (59), was also swept away. The deluge destroyed their home, leaving Nitika as the only survivor.
A massive landslide also struck the village, causing significant damage to houses and other properties.
Since then, her aunt, Kirna Devi, has raised the little girl, turning her into a symbol of this monsoon's tragedy. Although several families, including a few NRIs, offered to adopt the child and not let her feel the loss of parents, a close relative refused to hand over the child and decided to take her responsibility.
According to the report, on the night of June 30, Ramesh Kumar attempted to divert floodwater and mud to save his home following the cloudburst, but he could not survive, nor could his wife and mother.
The Himachal Pradesh government has declared the girl a "child of the state," Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu informed the prime minister. The state government, he said, will provide comprehensive care for her upbringing, including funding for her education and other expenses.
Reaching out to 20 other flood-affected families called at Kangra airport, Prime Minister Modi expressed solidarity with those who have lost their homes, livelihoods, and loved ones, all of whom are currently grappling with the aftermath of the devastation.
Seraj is the assembly constituency of former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly. According to him, the floods and landslides have left nearly 500 families in Seraj homeless and without shelter.
Modi also flew to Punjab, which was facing one of its worst floods, and conducted an aerial survey of the affected area. He has announced Rs 1,500 crore in financial assistance for Himachal Pradesh and Rs 1,600 crore for Punjab.
Since the beginning of the current monsoon season, a total of 370 people have lost their lives, while 41 are still missing in Himachal Pradesh