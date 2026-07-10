Speak, Memory: Can Poetry Preserve A Life?

A
Aditya Tiwari
Published at:

Poems can become small, stubborn vessels for what would otherwise slip away entirely

Poetry lingers on how loss is carried and articulated
Memory is fragile
Summary of this article

  • The author grew up in Jabalpur in central India, a place still largely absent from the dominant imagination of Anglophone poetry.

  • The poems in his collection carry that world in them in specific sensory details like wet earth after rain, the smell of mogra, and a Bajaj scooter turning into a lane.

  • What the writing offers is a way of staying close to specific moments for a little longer—the river, a passing encounter, a childhood scene, without claiming to fix them permanently.

I don’t know when writing poetry became a way of holding on to things that might otherwise disappear. One memory that often returns is from my childhood in Jabalpur, during a power cut. I was eight. My mother lit a candle in our small rented home where I grew up, and the sudden shift from darkness to a small circle of light stayed with me long after the light returned. That moment, I think, shaped how I later came to understand memory as something partial, fragile and dependent on words for its afterlife.

The poems in my collection,  All That’s Left Behind (Simon & Schuster), move across different phases of my life—childhood in small-town Madhya Pradesh, later years marked by travel, and periods of emotional and geographic displacement. I grew up in Jabalpur in central India, a place still largely absent from the dominant imagination of Anglophone poetry, and the poems carry that world in them in specific sensory details like wet earth after rain, the smell of mogra, a Bajaj scooter turning into a lane, and a sitaphal tree in a backyard during the monsoon.

All Thats Left Behind by Aditya Tiwari
All That's Left Behind by Aditya Tiwari
info_icon
Eight poets representing different nationalities were present on the inaugural day of Sansaar at IIC, New Delhi - SURESH K PANDEY
Of Languages, Realities And Truths: Inside The Raza Foundation's International Poetry Festival 'Sansaar'

By Agnideb Bandyopadhyay

Related Content
null - null
Ketan Agarwal Murder Probe: Siya Told Friend Marriage 'Not Going to Take Place', Say Police - Twitter
People Who Lift Weights Live Longer – New Study - null
Security personnel keep vigil during a protest by members of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha's (BJYM) Kerala wing, demanding a CBI investigation into the Sabarimala gold loss case, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

In one poem, the river swells inside the chest until it reaches the throat. Grief arrives not once but in waves. In another, nostalgia evaporates even as the body continues to carry the excess of monsoon memory—alley after alley, the candle’s flicker still bridging a decade. Other poems dwell in transit spaces where intimacy is shaped by movement, interruption and departure. Across the collection, the poems attempt to hold what places and people can no longer keep intact—and to make that holding legible beyond the places that made it.

What feels meaningful to me is that poets such as Bhanu Kapil, Arundhathi Subramaniam and Daljit Nagra did not read the work as regional or peripheral, but as literature attentive to form, desire, displacement and language. Kapil finds in the poems a world where “forest, face and name are absorbed in succession”, where “nights or occasions convene themselves with immense tenderness”, and where “impossible compressions accrue until they, too, begin to speak”. Elsewhere, the language of old law surfaces, “Whoever voluntarily / has intercourse / with any man / for life”, turning indictment into an elegy for love that survived in silence. Subramaniam reads in the work a voice still willing to sing of desire, one capable of “ripping skies open” and remaking the self through intensity of feeling. Nagra says that the collection imagines “the mythic, the political and the personal with a relish for language”, its compact forms “modeling a determination to endure”.

Shailendra - Collage/X
Shailendra Death Anniversary | The Profound Poetry Of Truths, Simply Told

By Saumya Baijal

The closing sections of the book turn toward aftermath rather than resolution—absence, memory and the continued presence of what is no longer physically there. The poems do not attempt restoration, but linger instead on how loss is carried and articulated. “Dead flowers / absences that fill rooms / love like breath on a mirror / too quickly smudged to hold its shape”—these become the material of the final poems. They do not offer recovery. They make the texture of loss speakable.

I do not have a definitive answer to whether poetry can preserve a life. What the writing offers instead is a way of staying close to specific moments for a little longer—the river, a passing encounter, a childhood scene, without claiming to fix them permanently. The emphasis is on proximity rather than preservation.

The monsoon continues to return each year. The Narmada continues to flow through the city. And the poems, in that sense, have become small, stubborn vessels for what would otherwise slip away entirely.

(Aditya Tiwari is the author of All That’s Left Behind, a poetry collection which delves into memory, grief, identity and place.)

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories