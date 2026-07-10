Speak, Memory: Can Poetry Preserve A Life?

What feels meaningful to me is that poets such as Bhanu Kapil, Arundhathi Subramaniam and Daljit Nagra did not read the work as regional or peripheral, but as literature attentive to form, desire, displacement and language. Kapil finds in the poems a world where “forest, face and name are absorbed in succession”, where “nights or occasions convene themselves with immense tenderness”, and where “impossible compressions accrue until they, too, begin to speak”. Elsewhere, the language of old law surfaces, “Whoever voluntarily / has intercourse / with any man / for life”, turning indictment into an elegy for love that survived in silence. Subramaniam reads in the work a voice still willing to sing of desire, one capable of “ripping skies open” and remaking the self through intensity of feeling. Nagra says that the collection imagines “the mythic, the political and the personal with a relish for language”, its compact forms “modeling a determination to endure”.