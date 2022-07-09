Poems On Monsoon

Tidings

Efficiency of the memoriter ingress

allows you to come calling as easily

as another niggle of myself. Rain hits

upon me; in doing so, it robs me of

my right to say, No. This is Nature’s

way, kowtow or kaput. Ocean, an

oriel away, gurgles and giggles to

share finespun specks of its latest

amour. I listen: it leaves.

Switchover

I run with the rain

till dampers

forward their disfavor

from a window inside me.

Umbrellas in assorted styles and sizes

open to familiar images:

the sheen of sunbeams frolics on my facade.



Incompleteness holds its reach

on the landscape of longings.

Excess is someone’s theorem:

the economy is another’s brief.

Starlets with binders

bespeak artifice.

My etchings collaborate with my untruths.

Colure

The smiles I rob from myself

are the smiles

that belong to my karmic crypt.

The orchestra in intellect

doesn’t match the output

of our vocal processes.

On reflection,

we are the nosegays

our garlands never wore.



Pismires will pursue

what they ought to.

Why must the rain not be wet?

Even in paludal environs

the emotional pyromaniac

finds the fireside.

Migration in mind is an effective

move. Another human being

counters another cry.



Interpretations

In memory of monsoons, your grip

more cherished than any collectible.

But sometimes, the prized

have no place in one’s bundle.



Shortage, our leitmotif

was deliberate or destined,

I know not.

I have learned to extend buffets.



Ideations crumble

in light of caliginosity

holding me culpable

like one guilty for being himself.



Beams of beauty

spellbind transitorily

while origins of thought

back up fluent ogees.





Blearedness

The uncontrolled running of rain

leaves no record

like a lamster.

Sunshine towels it.

Let’s locate traces of truth

in reliability.

As when happiness

harps on my riff.

In instances like these:

I peep

inwards

to seek bounties.

Everything else is a blur.

Like how it is

with the machismo of monsoons.

One has to move beyond a blurb.



(Sanjeev Sethi has authored seven books of poetry. His last two: Strokes of Solace CLASSIX, an imprint of Hawakal, New Delhi, July 2022) and Wrappings in Bespoke (The Hedgehog Poetry Press, UK, August 2022). He is published in over thirty countries. He is the recipient of the Ethos Literary Award 2022. He is the joint winner of the Full Fat Collection Competition-Deux, organized by The Hedgehog Poetry Press, UK. He lives in Mumbai.)