Renowned Odia poet, veteran broadcaster, and heritage advocate Dipak Samantrai passed away at 69 due to cardiac complications.
He served as the Director of NABM, had a distinguished career with All India Radio, and authored multiple Odia poetry collections.
Honorably fulfilling his final wishes, his family donated his body to SCB Medical College for scientific research and education.
Former Director of the National Academy of Broadcasting and Multimedia (NABM), poet, and well-known heritage enthusiast Dipak Samantrai died on Tuesday, family sources said.
He was 69. He is survived by his wife and a daughter. Samantrai was suffering from cardiac issues, which later led to other complications.
Born on July 22, 1957, Samantrai was a distinguished broadcaster who received national awards and recognition from Prasar Bharati on several occasions. He also received the Best Trainer Award twice from All India Radio.
As per Samantrai's wishes, his family donated his body to the Anatomy Department of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. The body will be used by medical students for study and research.