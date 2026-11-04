Ajinkya Rahane Backs Shubman Gill’s Leadership Rise As India Brace For New Zealand And Australia Tests

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Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Ajinkya Rahane has backed Shubman Gill’s captaincy growth as India prepare for New Zealand, Australia and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 202

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New Zealand vs India 1st ODI cricket highlights-Shubman Gill
India's Shubman Gill bats during the one day cricket international against New Zealand in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: Joshua Devenie/Photosport via AP
Summary of this article

  • Ajinkya Rahane has praised Shubman Gill’s growth as India captain during the New Zealand tour

  • Rahane linked Gill’s leadership to his batting form, confidence and on-field attitude

  • Gill is the top-ranked ODI batter and has been scoring runs of late, according to Rahane

India enter a key stretch in Tests and ODIs with major assignments against New Zealand and Australia on the horizon, while the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 comes up next year. Shubman Gill will lead India in his first ICC tournament, with the spotlight on how he handles the pressure. He took charge in England last year and has grown steadily since then.

Former India Test captain Ajinkya Rahane, who is on the expert panel on Sony Sports Network during India’s tour of New Zealand, has been impressed by Gill’s development as a leader. Rahane said Gill’s form and attitude are feeding into his captaincy.

Rahane On Gill's Confidence

Rahane linked Gill’s leadership to his batting form. Gill is the top-ranked batter in ODIs, according to the ICC rankings, and Rahane said that confidence is now visible in the way he leads the side on the field.

"Shubman's performance, batting-wise, has been brilliant. His records tell you a story. What I like most about him, the way he plays, is his confidence," Rahane said on his YouTube channel.

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India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring one hundred and fifty runs during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. - | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath
Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli after India beat West Indies in the 1st ODI - | Photo: X/BCCI
Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. - Photo: File
The India ODI captain Shubman Gill prepares in the nets ahead of the West Indies series. - | Photo: X/@BCCI

He also pointed to Gill’s attitude and intent. "The way he walks onto the field, his attitude, that intent, is very important. Form can fluctuate. You score runs one day, you might not the next, but Shubman obviously has that confidence, and he has been scoring runs of late."

Captaincy Growth Signs

Rahane said Gill is improving with every series and managing the team with maturity.

"But the most important thing is how he is improving as a captain with every series. He is handling the players very maturely, rotating his bowlers and making the right changes. So, those are good signs that he is growing with every series," he added.

That matters as India move into a demanding period. Gill’s handling of players, bowling changes and match situations will come under closer watch over the next few months.

New Zealand Series Stakes

The immediate task is in New Zealand. India will play five ODIs before facing the hosts in a two-match Test series.

Those Tests carry added weight. The series will be critical for Gill and Co. from the World Test Championship points perspective, making it an early test of both India’s results and Gill’s control as captain.

Home And Australia stretch

The schedule does not ease after New Zealand. India will return home for white-ball series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

That will be followed by a bigger challenge. India will then take on Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a marquee contest that will further shape Gill’s first full phase as national captain.

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