Vanishing Verses: How Miya Poetry Is Being Pushed Out of Public Space

Miya poetry provoked anger and major trolling from Assamese speakers and intellectuals not only for the fact that they draw attention to the oppression Bengal-origin Muslims face in Assam but also because they are written in the native Miya dialect, rather than standard Assamese. In a state where language, identity and politics are intricately linked as historic faultiness, this switch from Assamese to Miya dialect in literature immediately produced a backlash at an unimaginable scale. After they were cornered by almost everyone in Assam, Ahmad who had revived the poetry form, had to apologize, and reiterate his loyalty and allegiance to Assamese.