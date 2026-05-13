Death Will Follow: A Murder Mystery of Electoral Fraud, Land Grab and a Vanishing Voter in Habibpur

He had spent two unhappy years at a small law firm and not learnt very much. He had gone to speak to the managing partner about having summited the learning curve, and to ask for a promotion. But the wily partner had smiled at him and said, “Have you worked on waqfs—Muslim charitable trusts? I have a very interesting matter for you. An old client has suddenly resurfaced. Still has so much prime land, but he says he is being harassed by local strongmen. He doesn’t want his ancestral property to fall into their hands. He wants to create a waqf for charitable purposes.” The partner had also added adroitly, “He is my client. I’ll draw up the waqf deed. You just take it to him, insert all the land details, and have it signed.”