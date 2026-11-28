Alastair Cook backed 15-year-old Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to succeed in ODI and Test cricket
Cook predicted that former teammate Joe Root (14,278 runs) will surpass Sachin Tendulkar's all-time Test run record (15,921 runs)
Addressing recent revelations around the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, Cook stated that "everyone's bored of talking about Sandpapergate"
Former England captain Alastair Cook backed Indian teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to dominate ODI and Test cricket in the future.
Cook hoped that the 15-year-old cricketer has the 'drive' to play red-ball cricket, as he believed Sooryavanshi has the qualities to be successful in the format.
"I can't wait to see him in another format... I hope he wants to become the best player in all formats he can become," said Cook on the sidelines of the newly opened Queen Elizabeth's School in Gurugram on Saturday, November 28.
While acknowledging the challenges Sooryavanshi would face in Test cricket, Cook urged the youngster not to limit himself to a single format.
"And do I believe there'll be a challenge for him in Test cricket? Absolutely. But I hope he has that drive in him, that he isn't settling for just dominating one format. I think he could be good enough to dominate another format."
He also reflected how, despite scoring piles of runs in domestic and age-group tournaments, Sooryavanshi couldn't get off to a flying start in his early international career.
"Look at international debuts—he hasn't taken the world by storm at international level straight away, but I'm glad, because if a 15-year-old or 16-year-old just does it all from ball one... I want to see him come through that challenge. I'm sure he's definitely, definitely good enough to do that," said the second-highest international run-scorer in England's history.
The 41-year-old former English captain Cook also praised Sooryavanshi's batting in the shortest format of the game, describing him as a 'one-of-a-kind' batter.
"I think Sooryavanshi is one of a kind. I've never seen hitting like it. The consistency of his hitting and his ability to react to the ball coming down and still hit a six means that he can do it consistently," said Cook.
'He Will Go Past Sachin'
When asked whether he retired early after once being tipped to break Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in Test cricket, Cook said, "I never thought I would get anywhere near actually the number of runs I did score in the end... ultimately I wasn't good enough to do it and get anywhere near him."
Cook also predicted that his former colleague and teammate Joe Root will, one day, surpass Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in Test history.
"There might be an Englishman who is good enough to do it. I know you guys don't ever want to mention the name Joe Root, but he's edging closer and closer to the record," said Cook.
The former left-handed batter recalled once thinking that Tendulkar's record might be too steep for Root to climb, though he has changed his mind now.
"Actually, I always had Sachin as favourite; I thought Sachin would outlast Joe. However, my mind has changed. I think Joe will go past Sachin's record, and if he does, I think that would be one of the most extraordinary things that anyone has ever achieved. That doesn't ever diminish what Sachin did for young cricketers, not only in India but around the world."
Currently, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record with 15,921 runs in 200 Tests, while Root is just 1,644 runs away from snatching the top spot.
Root has 14,278 runs in 169 Tests. He also has the chance to overtake Tendulkar's record for most Test hundreds, having scored 41-- just 10 fewer than the Indian batter.
‘The Game Needs To Move On’
The rivalry between Australia and England is one of the most historic contests in the game of cricket. Many fresh revelations on the 2018 Sandpapergate incident have rocked Australian cricket recently.
However, unlike many in the English cricket fraternity, Cook wished for the saga to end soon. He said that everyone is bored of the matter and the game needs to move on now.
"Our reaction is the same as every other country now. Everyone’s bored of talking about Sandpapergate. It’s happened; they’ve got their system in place to look at it. I genuinely don’t want any more bad or ill to come of it. Three people (Smith, Warner and Bancroft) in particular have served their punishment. The game of cricket needs to move forward from it and look ahead to what cricket has to offer," said the former England captain.