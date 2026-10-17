Clocks In US Will Move One Hour Back: Know Everything About Daylight Saving Time 2026

Americans will turn clocks back on November 1, 2026.
Trump’s plan to end clock changes remains stalled in Congress.
Research shows limited energy savings and possible heart risks.
U.S. citizens will set their clocks back by one hour on November 1, 2026, as daylight saving time ends in most parts of the country. However, Congress has yet to approve a proposal to end the twice-yearly clock change.
The clocks will move back from 2 am to 1 am local time on Sunday, November 1. This marks the return to standard time, giving Americans an extra hour of sleep. It will also mean earlier sunsets and more daylight in the mornings as winter nears, according to USA Today.
Why do Americans change their clocks?
The United States first introduced daylight saving time in 1918 during World War I under the Standard Time Act, aiming to save fuel and electricity by making better use of daylight. The practice returned temporarily during World War II before being ended again.
In 1966, the Uniform Time Act, signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson, established a national system for the twice-yearly clock changes in states that observe daylight saving time.
The Sunshine Protection Act, which aims to make daylight saving time permanent and end the twice-yearly clock changes, cleared the House in July with a 301-117 vote. However, the bill remains stuck in the Senate, where it must pass before being sent to Donald Trump for approval.
Trump has repeatedly maintained that the clock-changing system must end, and he has opposed it. "Republicans in the Senate have to get moving on what I call the 'No More Changing of Clocks Act,' officially known as the Sunshine Protection Act," Trump wrote in an Oct. 2 post on Truth Social, USA Today reported.
Do All US States Change Their Clocks
As of 2026, 48 states and Washington, DC, take part in daylight saving time. Not all parts of the United States follow daylight saving time.
Hawaii and most of Arizona stay on standard time throughout the year, while the Navajo Nation in Arizona observes the seasonal clock change.
Several US territories also do not observe daylight saving time, including American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.
Is Changing the Clock Beneficial?
According to US facts, A 2020 Congressional Research Service report reviewed studies on the effects of daylight saving time. A 1974 Department of Transportation study found no clear evidence that the practice affected energy use, crime, travel times, or trade.
A 2008 Department of Energy study found that daylight saving time reduced energy consumption by just 0.02%, with no measurable effect on vehicle fuel use. Meanwhile, a 2020 academic study found evidence that switching to or from daylight saving time may increase the risk of heart attacks.