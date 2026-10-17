US President Donald Trump has waived key tariffs and sanctions targeting countries that buy Russian energy, offering India relief from punitive trade measures that could have imposed duties of up to 100 per cent on imports from major buyers of Russian crude oil and natural gas. The decision, announced in an executive order on October 16, came just days before the new penalties were due to take effect under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. Trump said the waiver was in the national interests of the United States.