Nvidia brings Jensen Huang back as CEO.
Trump backed his return and contacted board members.
US officials provided assurances, but congressional investigations continue.
In a surprising move on Monday, Nvidia has announced that it is reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO of the company just a few days after ruling out the possibility of his return.
In a statement, Nvidia’s board chairman, Harvey C. Jones, said on Monday that “The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers.”
Earlier, Nvidia had ruled out the possibility during a call with investors after releasing its third-quarter earnings on November 17.
Jones had said, "On November 12, our board of directors announced that after disclosure of personal behavior inconsistent with the company's code of conduct, standards, and cultural norms. Jensen Huang voluntarily resigned his positions as president, CEO and board member," in his statement less than a week ago.
Here is what we know about what could have led to Huang being reinstated as CEO of Nvidia -
Donald Trump Wanted Huang Back
US President Donald Trump repeatedly backed Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia, even before the company's board agreed to reinstate him. Trump said he had spoken to board members directly and indirectly and had convinced them to bring Huang back.
Before leaving Washington for his Asia trip on November 16, Trump said he would welcome Huang's return, adding that he believed the former CEO had “learned a big lesson”.
Trump continued to defend Huang after returning from the trip. He also spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping about the Nvidia co-founder, who described Huang as a “brilliant man”.
On Sunday, Trump took to Truth Social to publicly urge Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang, saying his return “would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.”
After the board announced its decision on Monday, Trump said he had assured Nvidia that Huang's return posed no national security risk. He also said Attorney General Todd Blanche had confirmed that the government had no evidence of unlawful conduct by Huang.
Decision Based On Input From US Officials
Nvidia, in its statement, said that its board received information from senior US government officials before deciding to bring Jensen Huang back as CEO. Based on that input, the board concluded that his return posed no national security risk.
Trump also said his administration had assured Nvidia that Huang's reinstatement would not threaten US security. However, the board's separate investigation into possible foreign intelligence efforts targeting Huang will continue.
Huang Will Still Face Inquiry
Huang's return to the top post does not put an end to the scrutiny he faces. Several congressional investigations are still underway into his affair and allegations that Nvidia's advanced chips were diverted to China.
Huang is expected to appear for an interview next week before three House committees examining the national security implications of the controversy.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the administration's decision to bring Huang back so quickly “underscores the need for Congress to act.”
“Democrats will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing” by the administration, Huang, other Nvidia executives and “anyone selling out our national security for financial gain,” Schumer said in a statement.
Huang is also scheduled to testify at a public hearing before the US Senate Banking Committee on December 3, committee chairman Tim Scott said, according to Reuters.
The hearing will examine Huang's reported links to Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman whom some media reports have described as a suspected Chinese spy.
Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Huang is still expected to attend a closed-door briefing on December 1 with three House panels.